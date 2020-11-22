Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan beat Donegal against the odds

Hands up, who honestly predicted this one?

Donegal were the heavy favourites for the Ulster SFC final but comeback kings Cavan struck late to set up an All-Ireland semi-final with Dublin.

After a first Ulster title since 1997, can Mickey Graham's remarkable side go all the way?

In a day when Tipperary also surprised Cork, here's how Twitter reacted to a remarkable afternoon of football.

