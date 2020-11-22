Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Eimear Smyth hit two goals in Fermanagh's win over Limerick

Fermanagh reached the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Football Championship Final for the second year in a row but Antrim's hopes of making it an all-Ulster decider were dashed.

Eimear Smyth's two goals helped Fermanagh defeat Limerick 4-10 to 4-3 at Kinnegad.

All Fermanagh's goals came in the first half as Roisin O'Reilly and Joanne Doonan also netted.

Wicklow hammered Antrim 7-11 to 3-10 in the other semi-final at Ashbourne.

Clodagh Fox hit three goals for the Leinster side, while Meadhbh Deeney, Marie Kealy and Laura Hogan also hit the net in an emphatic performance from Mark Murnaghan's side.

The Saffrons trailed 4-4 to 0-5 at half-time and despite second-half goals from Cathy Carey, Aoife Taggart and substitute Bronagh Devlin, the damage was already done.

At Kinnegad, Limerick trailed 4-3 to 0-1 at the first water break before Amy Ryan's goal reduced Fermanagh's advantage to 4-5 to 1-2 at the interval.

Goals from Aine Cunningham and Andrea O'Sullivan cut the margin to 4-9 to 3-2 by the second water break but despite a second Ryan goal, Fermanagh never looked in danger of being caught.

Fermanagh will meet Wicklow in the All-Ireland decider at Parnell Park on 5 December.

The sides previously met in the group stages of this year's competition when Wicklow emerged victorious.