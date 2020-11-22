Cavan claimed victory despite being the victim of two controversial black cards during the provincial decider.

Cavan caused a huge upset in the Ulster Football Final as they shocked Donegal with a deserved 1-13 to 0-12 victory at the Athletic Grounds.

The Breffnimen's goal was the final score of the game as Conor Madden fired to the net after Donegal keeper Shaun Patton's attempted punched clearance.

But this was no smash and grab exercise by Mickey Graham's side.

Their ferocious commitment unhinged Donegal as Cavan won despite being given two controversial black cards.

Donegal were fortunate to lead 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time and extended that margin to three after the resumption.

But Cavan, 10-1 outsiders with some bookmakers, refused to bow to the seemingly pre-ordained script as they fought back to lead by the 61st minute and while Donegal then got on terms again, the Breffnimen pushed on again as a magnificent Oisin Kiernan point was followed by Madden's injury-time goal.

Madden, despite being named man of the match after coming on against Down last week, didn't start but came on three times during Sunday's decider before sealing Cavan's win which secured their county's first provincial title since 1997 as they set up an All-Ireland semi-final with six-in-a-row seeking Dublin.

Cavan's players were heroes to a man but if you were to pick out individuals, Thomas Galligan's display as he went on to be named man of the match despite being forced off in the first half by a blood injury and goalkeeper Raymond Galligan's performance would come to mind.

Galligan made a brilliant pointblank save to deny Donegal's Jamie Brennan a goal after McKiernan had put Cavan 0-12 to 0-11 ahead in the 60th minute.

But in truth, Cavan created the majority of the goal chances with Patton denying Martin Reilly at the other end 66 minutes later and James Smith have missed an earlier glorious three-pointer opportunity as he fired wide.

