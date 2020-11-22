Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cork were overwhelming favourites after shocking Cork in the provincial semi-finals

Tipperary stunned Cork 0-17 to 0-14 to win the county's first Munster Senior Football title since 1935.

Cork went into the Munster decider as huge favourites after their dramatic and shock semi-final win over Kerry.

However, Tipp led 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time and held their nerve in the second period to clinch an incredible triumph.

The win means they will face Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-finals and while the Connacht side will be favourites, they will not surely not discount Tipp.

Certainly not after Sunday's result which topped off a remarkable Munster Championship.

Captain Conor Sweeney hit seven points for Tipp with Michael Quinlivan contributing 0-5.

The unfancied Premier County team moved ahead in the 27th minute and Cork were never able to get on terms thereafter.

Tipp only managed one point in the third quarter but a series of Cork misses meant that underdogs still led 0-12 to 0-9 at the water break.

Points from Liam Casey and Sweeney extended Tipperary's lead to five and Cork couldn't get any closer than three down in the closing stages as the Premier County held on for a sensational victory.

Tipperary were clinching their first Munster title in 85 years on the centenary anniversary weekend of Bloody Sunday and wearing the same design of jerseys worn by the county's team on that fateful day at Croke Park.