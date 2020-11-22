Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Cavan captain Raymond Galligan lifts the Anglo-Celt Cup in Armagh

Breffni boss Mickey Graham says his players gave everything he asked for as Cavan stunned Donegal 1-13 to 0-12 in the Ulster SFC decider.

A late Conor Madden goal sealed a first provincial triumph since 1997.

"It's huge - they gave everything you could ask of a team - honesty, guts, determination and belief when no-one else had it," said Graham.

"We had a couple of goal chances and could have pushed on but who cares - Cavan are Ulster champions!"

The Breffni side came into the Athletic Grounds decider as underdogs but they put in a brilliant display despite having two players black-carded.

Cavan trailed 0-9 to 0-7 at the break before fighting their way back to secure an All-Ireland semi-final encounter against champions Dublin.

From the off

Graham added: "We knew we had to be on our game for the whole 75-80 minutes and we were happy at half-time where we stood.

"I thought the black cards were harsh but the lads responded very well."

Man-of-match Thomas Galligan was delighted to clinch the provincial crown after losing out to Donegal in last year's final.

"It's great to get the win - it's been 20 plus years since we won an Ulster," said the Breffni forward.

'We have had our doom and gloom' - An emotional Raymond Galligan on Cavan's shock win

"We were in the final last year and didn't do ourselves justice so it's great to be back this year and show what we're made of.

"It means everything - people said we didn't have a chance against Monaghan, Down and then Donegal - I suppose they'll be saying we don't have a chance against Dublin.

"We had nothing to lose, it was the final game of the year so wo might as well have a cut at it and that's what we did. Every man gave everything they had."