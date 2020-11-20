Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Eimear Smyth in action during the 2019 final which saw Fermanagh lose to Louth

Fermanagh will attempt to reach the All-Ireland Ladies Junior Championship Final for the second year in a row when they take on 2018 champions Limerick.

Antrim, who last reached the Junior decider four years ago, take on hot favourites Wicklow in Sunday's other semi final.

Antrim lost at this stage last year to Louth, who then defeated Fermanagh.

Sunday's semi-final winners will contest the All-Ireland Junior Final in Parnell Park on 5 December.

Fermanagh play Limerick in Kinnegad, County Westmeath, with Antrim's clash with Wicklow taking place in Ashbourne, County Meath. Both semi finals throw in at 13:00 GMT.

Key Antrim player Saoirse Tennyson suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in last year's semi-final but has returned to full fitness while Meabh McCurdy, Cathy Carey and Aoife Taggart have been the team's main scoring threats this year.

Antrim will need to be ruthlessly efficient against a Wicklow side that eased into the last four with wins over Carlow and Fermanagh in the group stages.

Wicklow are on a mission to regain Intermediate status following relegation last year.

Fermanagh will try to curb prolific Limerick forwards Cathy Mee and Amy Ryan who have scored 5-9 between them in two championship outings.

The Erne county also have a player in devastating form with Eimear Smyth hitting 3-7 in two games.

Captain Courteney Murphy, who has struggled with injury this year, is included among the Fermanagh subs.

Antrim: A McCann; N McIntosh, O Corr, N Webb; N Enright, S Tennyson, D Connolly; C Brown, Á Tubridy (capt.); G McLoughlin, C Carey, A Taggart; E Morgan, M McCurdy, A McFarlane.

Fermanagh: S Murphy; S McQuade, E Murphy, M McGloin; M Flynn, S.J. Jones, S McCarville; R O'Reilly, A Flanagan; S McCausland, R McDonald, A Maguire (capt.); J Doonan, E Smyth, A O'Brien.