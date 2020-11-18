Shaun Patton celebrates after Donegal's win over Tyrone three weeks ago - when one of his kickouts helped set up Donegal's crucial goal

Ulster SFC final: Donegal v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds, Armagh Date: Sunday, 22 NovemberThrow-in:16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Shaun Patton says he thought Declan Bonner had phoned "the wrong fella" when out of the blue he got a call from the new Donegal manager in late 2017 asking him if would join the county's football panel.

By that stage of his goalkeeping life, the 22-year-old Letterkenny man had barely dabbled in gaelic football with his only two senior appearances for hometown club St Eunan's having come three years earlier in Ulster Club ties against Roslea and Omagh.

When Bonner's call came, "it was such a shock" says Patton, as he was enjoying probably the most productive spell of a League of Ireland career which had seen him play for Derry City, Finn Harps before his arrival at Sligo Rovers.

"I was at Sligo Rovers and I was loving it.

"I was always fond of playing gaelic but never thought too much about it.

"When the opportunity presented itself, I sat down and looked at all aspects. Then I visited one training session and from then on my mind was made up."

Shay Given hails from Lifford - which is just over 15 miles from Patton's home town of Letterkenny

Given a 'massive inspiration'

It was a quick decision which was an about-turn from 10 years of total commitment to soccer.

Endeavours which had seen him deemed good enough to represent the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys team and also go on trial with several cross-channel soccer clubs.

Being a Donegal boy, it's not surprising that Shay Given was a hero for the young aspiring keeper.

"You were always fantasising about maybe playing Premier League football. Seeing a local man like Shay Given who was from only over the road in Lifford was a massive inspiration.

"I was focused on the soccer and trying to do well."

Indeed so much so, that when he represented his then school St Eunan's Letterkenny in the Ulster Colleges MacLarnon Cup gaelic football final in 2014, his club in the match programme was listed as League of Ireland soccer outfit Harps.

But the call came in 2017 and the rest is proving history to date, with Patton in line to secure a third successive Ulster Final medal this weekend as favourites Donegal take on Cavan in a repeat of last year's provincial decider.

Patton a disciple of goalkeeping evolution

Patton's form for Donegal over the past three years has marked him out as very much a disciple of the goalkeeping evolution engineered by Dublin's Stephen Cluxton.

Like Cluxton's contribution to Dublin, Patton's accurate kickouts - and in particular their length - have become a vital part of Donegal's game plan under Bonner.

That ability was best exemplified by the arrow-like delivery to Peadar Mogan which set up Michael Langan's stunning and ultimately decisive goal in the 1-13 to 1-11 win over Tyrone - a game which most observers expect will prove Donegal's sternest test in this year's unprecedented autumn Ulster campaign.

When asked whether he had a big punt on him as a younger, the Letterkenny man, who recent change of career now sees him on patrol for the Gardaí in Navan, laughs that it's the product of a life's hard work.

"I grew up with a football beside me the whole time no different to a lot of people but you train and you train and you train. You want to improve.

"That kick can go very wrong sometimes and it can work out sometimes. I worked on my kicking the whole way through my life. It was always something that I wanted to be good at.

"Luckily when I was younger and I was playing soccer, there was a goalkeeping coach I worked with who emphasised kicking techniques and working with him really improved me massively."

Patton's superb kickout to Peadar Mogan helped set up the vital goal as Declan Bonner's side edged out Tyrone in a tight Ulster SFC opener three weeks ago

Turning-point goal against Tyrone

As for the turning-point goal in Ballybofey earlier this month after Donegal had struggled badly in the opening quarter, Patton modestly insists that Mogan deserved the majority of the plaudits.

"Peadar made himself available for me. You put the ball down and just let it go.

"Luckily it landed towards him and Peadar got it in his hands. The movement from Peadar out on the field was probably more important than the kick itself."

That level-headed approach appears to serve Patton well. Don't get too excited when the headlines are positive or overly despondent when things don't quite go to plan.

An example of the latter came earlier this year in the thrilling League contest against Dublin at Croke Park when his fumble of a high ball from Brian Howard allowed Paul Mannion to palm in a late match-winning goal in a contest Donegal had bossed for long periods.

"It was obviously extremely disappointing and from looking at it for my own part, cost us the game.

"These things happen. Obviously it's not nice and not easy to get over. But that's part and parcel of the position. You make one mistake and you can lose your team the game.

"There's so much pressure on it which you just have to embrace and when you do make mistakes, you have to get over it.

"If you didn't make mistakes, you wouldn't learn and it would be such an easy game."

Patton says he got great support from Declan Bonner after his mistake earned Dublin victory in the thrilling Football League contest in February

After the Dublin defeat, Declan Bonner was careful not to labour the point by over-focusing on Patton's difficult moment.

"The performance in general in that game was very good by the whole panel. We were looking at that," recalls Patton.

"The boys were extremely positive. Declan was extremely positive towards me and he just said, 'these things happen....you have to get on with it'."

As for Sunday's decider, Patton is firmly on message as he talks up the opposition after a campaign which included dramatic comeback wins over Monaghan and Down - either side of a laboured victory over Antrim.

"Cavan have shown an unbelievable spirit and resilience in their camp to be able to come back in the two games against Monaghan and Down.

"We're only thinking about them at the moment. There's no talk about playing Dublin or anything like that," as Patton gently refuses to engage with letting his might wander to a possible All-Ireland semi-final meeting with the six-in-a-row seeking champions.