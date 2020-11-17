Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Enda McGinley told BBC Sport NI on Saturday that he had held discussions with Antrim about the vacancy

Former Tyrone All-Star Stephen O'Neill will be part of Enda McGinley's management team should the latter be appointed as Antrim football boss.

O'Neill's former Tyrone team-mate McGinley has held discussions with Antrim about taking over from Lenny Harbinson who stood down last week.

Three-time All-Star O'Neill won three All-Ireland medals and was named the GAA's Footballer of the Year in 2005.

He was forwards coach under ex-Tyrone manager Mickey Harte in 2018 and 2019.

O'Neill managed Derry club Dungiven this year and is expected to combine that role with a potential inter-county coaching role, if McGinley is given the Antrim job.

Over the weekend, McGinley confirmed to BBC Sport NI that he had been approached by the Saffrons.

McGinley, who managed Derry side Swatragh this year, is among the contenders after Lenny Harbinson opted not to stay on following Antrim's Ulster SFC exit.

"There has been a discussion and I'm sure there's been discussions with other people," said McGinley.

"It's a big responsibility so it's being weighed up at the minute."

He added: "There has been an approach made but with all jobs of that stature there is a big lifestyle commitment, there's a big assessment of whether you are definitely the right man and if you can pull together the right team to make the most of that opportunity."

The 39-year-old won three All-Ireland titles with the Red Hands but he has a family connection with Antrim as the brother-in-law of Saffrons pair Tomas and Michael McCann.

McGinley has also been linked with the vacant manager post at his Tyrone club side Errigal Ciaran while there is set to be a new Red Hands county management team after Mickey Harte stepped down last week.