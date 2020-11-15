Mickey Graham says his underdogs will have a "free shot" in the Ulster decider against three-in-a-row seeking Donegal

Mickey Graham has revealed that Stephen Murray, Conor Smith, James Smith and Conor Brady could return to the Cavan squad for Sunday's Ulster Football Final against favourites Donegal.

Murray, Conor Smith and Brady have not featured in the Ulster Championship because of injury.

Crosserlough star James Smith started in the opener against Monaghan but came off at half-time because of injury.

"Hopefully some of them might be passed fit to train with us," said Graham.

"They have been working away at rehab for the past number of weeks. We'll have to see what our medical teams says."

The availability of one or more of the quartet would be a boost for a Breffni County side Graham insists will have a "free shot" against the three-in-a-seeking raging hot favourites.

"We've a free shot at this as regards being rank outsiders and rightly so.

'We need an awful lot to go right'

"We haven't won anything of any purpose for a long, long time whereas Donegal have all the experience of All-Ireland winners being there as well as Ulster Championships.

"They know what it takes and they are at the top of their game at the moment.

"We need an awful lot of things to go right for us and an awful lot of things to go wrong for Donegal and maybe a couple of heavy showers during the game to slow them down a bit," laughed the likeable Cavan boss.

Graham doesn't completely dismiss the view that the absence of fans this season may have helped the Breffni County reach a second successive provincial decider.

"It's hard to know. Some players thrive on having a crowd to play in front of and others don't. It's as simple as that.

"[As manager] You're usually getting plenty of advice on what changes to make during a game as well. There's always three or four boys who are willing to come down and give their opinions.

"We're just glad that we are playing football at the moment without a crowd and people are getting a lift of being able to watch it on television.

"I met a couple of old men this morning in a shop and they were asking me what time the game was on. They are already looking forward to next weekend. That's a great lift for those people."

Cavan fought back from 10 points down to beat Down 1-14 to 1-13 in Sunday's second Ulster semi-final

Graham not relishing tough selection calls

While Graham is clearly relishing the prospect of the provincial decider, the one downside is the bad news that he will have to break to members of the Cavan panel who miss out on the matchday squad and therefore won't be able to travel to the Athletic Grounds because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

"It's the one part of the job I don't like. Telling lads they haven't made the 26 and also having to tell them they can't come to the game.

"They have put in as much work as the rest of the lads in that squad. I said it to the lads after the last few games: 'The first person you text is the lad who isn't here'.

"You to tell them how much you appreciate what they have brought to the thing because without them we wouldn't be able to have the quality sessions that we have.

"They should be allowed to go. For an extra 10 bodies and spread out in a big ground like that? What about it.

"It's disheartening for them and there are only so many things you can say to try and keep their spirits up - especially with everything that is going on as well."