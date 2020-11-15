Peter Canavan said Mickey Harte ensured that Tyrone didn't have an interiority complex when heading down to Croke Park

Peter Canavan said that Tyrone's three All-Ireland titles in the 2000s would "absolutely not" have been won but for Mickey Harte's arrival into the Red Hand County manager's job.

Canavan told BBC Sport NI that Tyrone's U21 success under Danny Ball and the senior team's progress under Art McRory and Eugene McKenna was significant.

"We had won a National League but the bottom line is that Tyrone never got to the stage where we could lift the Sam Maguire," said Tyrone's 2003 All-Ireland winning skipper.

"In terms of an inferiority complex, Mickey made sure that we didn't have one.

"Tyrone teams now when they go down to Croke Park, we don't expect to do well. Instead, we go down believing we're good enough to win and that's a massive sea change in mentality.

"Young Tyrone lads now who are growing up playing our game, they expect to get to that level. The mindset which Mickey has brought to the set up has changed dramatically.

"Our stock as a county has risen and in terms of Mickey and his standing as a manager, his place in the pantheon of all-time great managers is guaranteed."

Canavan says Harte's decision to move Sean Cavanagh to full-forward in 2008 was among many managerial masterstrokes

Harte could be a 'risk-taker'

While Mickey Harte has taken the Tyrone county board's decision not to grant him a final year in charge with good grace, Canavan is not convinced it was the correct decision.

"How could you argue with Mickey's record?

"The fact that he has been so successful in '03, '05 and '08, now the expectations in our own county are very high.

"You have to look at the players at Mickey's disposal in recent years. Were they at the same level as in the early noughties?"

Canavan added that Harte while is "very conservative by nature as a person", his track record demonstrates he could also be a gambler when the occasion warranted it.

"In those initial years as a manager, he was a risk taker and that's what made him stand out.

"Some of his moves were novel at the time. Taking me off and putting me on again in the All-Ireland Final in 2005. I mightn't have agreed with him but it worked.

"The placing of Cormac McAnallen to full-back [in 2003] and 2008, the amount of criticism he took within his own county for playing Sean Cavanagh at full-forward.

"That was one of the best midfielders in the country but it won us the All-Ireland."

Harte 'transformed' football - Canavan

Canavan added that it is no exaggeration to say that the Ballygawley man "transformed" gaelic football.

"Go back to that famous clip in the 2003 All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry where Tyrone players were literally all over the place tackling and chasing, that's down to the attitude and mentality in which we went out. He had us primed to play as if our lives depended on it.

"Over the following three or four years, he completely changed the way how football was played.

"As a result of that, other managers that came along, again took it to another level because of what Mickey has set in place."

With a new era about to begin in Tyrone, Canavan hopes that new man will be given the same support that was afforded to Harte during his early years in the post.

"When he came in in 2003 there was a fresh approach and renewed energy.

"People got behind Mickey and behind us as the players and hopefully moving forward, we'll do that with the new man in charge."