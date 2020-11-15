Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Aine Terry O'Sullivan netted three first-half goals for Cork

Aine Terry O'Sullivan scored a hat-trick and Saoirse Noonan hit two goals as Cork knocked Cavan out of the Ladies Senior Football Championship with a 7-9 to 2-6 victory at O'Connor Park.

Cork will face Galway in the last four after edging past Monaghan 2-13 to 3-9.

Galway were reduced to 14 players late in the first half and held on for victory despite three late Monaghan goals.

The winners will take on either Armagh or Dublin in the decider.

Cork were rarely troubled by Cavan and O'Sulllivan's first-half treble put clear daylight between the sides before a strike by Orla Finn, two goals from Noonan and Sadhbh O'Leary's late effort secured the win .

Following a heart-racing encounter, Galway survived a late shock against Monaghan to claim top spot in Group 2 following their victory in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Monaghan struck three goals in the closing stages to send Galway nerves jangling, but Lynsey Noone's goal four minutes from the end proved to be a key score for Galway, who had Fabienne Cooney sent off just before half-time.

Last year's beaten finalists will take on Cork on Sunday, 6 December while Armagh will aim to upset holders Dublin in the first semi-final on 28 November.