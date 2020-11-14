Tyrone ladies manager Gerry Moane steps down from role
Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone senior ladies football manager Gerry Moane has stepped down after five years at the helm.
The Red Hands suffered a disappointing restructured All-Ireland campaign with heavy defeats by Armagh and Mayo emphatically ending their semi-final hopes.
Moane, who guided the side to All-Ireland Intermediate glory in 2018, leaves just a day after his men's team counterpart Mickey Harte decided to end his legendary 18-year stint in the role.
"From humble beginnings in January 2016 with just 16 players in the squad, we have gone on a great journey for these five years," Moane said on Saturday.
"Creating wonderful memories that we will never forget, culminating in winning the 2018 All-Ireland title and getting Tyrone back to senior football. That was always our target."
Tyrone's search for a successor to Moane will begin immediately.