Moane led Tyrone to victory in the 2018 All-Ireland Intermediate final

Tyrone senior ladies football manager Gerry Moane has stepped down after five years at the helm.

The Red Hands suffered a disappointing restructured All-Ireland campaign with heavy defeats by Armagh and Mayo emphatically ending their semi-final hopes.

Moane, who guided the side to All-Ireland Intermediate glory in 2018, leaves just a day after his men's team counterpart Mickey Harte decided to end his legendary 18-year stint in the role.

"From humble beginnings in January 2016 with just 16 players in the squad, we have gone on a great journey for these five years," Moane said on Saturday.

"Creating wonderful memories that we will never forget, culminating in winning the 2018 All-Ireland title and getting Tyrone back to senior football. That was always our target."

Tyrone's search for a successor to Moane will begin immediately.