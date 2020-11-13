Mickey Harte celebrates the third of his Sam Maguire triumphs with former Tyrone captain Brian Dooher in 2008

Mickey Harte admits he is 'disappointed' not to be granted the opportunity to lead Tyrone for one more season after the county's management committee turned down his request.

The Red Hands manager stood down on Friday night after 18 years.

Harte released a statement through the Tyrone county board on Saturday.

In it he explained that he desired another year in charge to "compensate" for the missed opportunity of 2020's Covid-19 impacted season.

The three-time All-Ireland winning manager expressed his gratitude for the 30 years he had at the helm of Tyrone inter-county teams and paid tribute to the supporters and all the players who performed on the teams under him.

2020 season 'a missed opportunity'

Harte felt the coronavirus delay this year saw the 2020 season "thrown into disarray" and following the defeat to Donegal in the Ulster SFC, he described the year as a "missed opportunity".

"Accordingly I requested to continue for another season to compensate for this missed opportunity to complete my final term in more normal circumstances. Unfortunately this request was not granted by the Tyrone management committee," said Harte.

"Although I am disappointed, this feeling is far outweighed by one of immense gratitude for having had the privilege of managing Tyrone at minor, U21 and senior level for the last thirty years.

"I will be forever indebted to the fantastic people of Tyrone, and indeed Gaels across the entire globe. Through the various highs and lows, my family and I have been supported by so many good people from all backgrounds and communities."

Harte praised the "dedication and commitment to the Tyrone cause" of the players he managed, his backroom teams and the county board.

Thanks to supporters

He also thanked the fans who cheered them to three All-Ireland titles, in 2003, 2005 and 2008, as well as six Ulster titles, and wished the teams the best for the future.

"To the supporters of Tyrone, inside and outside the county, thank you for your loyalty and know that you were always at the forefront of our collective desire to succeed," he said.

"To my family, who afforded me the time to dedicate myself to this role, it wouldn't have been possible without your unwavering support - thank you.

"I am blessed to have had the good health to be on the side-line for every game bar one in all of those 30 years.

"Tyrone football has given me so much and I sincerely wish all Tyrone teams continued success in the future."

Harte led Tyrone to All-Ireland titles at senior, Under-21 and minor level

Harte's allegiance to Tyrone 'unwavering'

A subsequent statement issued on behalf of Tyrone GAA said that "for over 30 years Mickey Harte's name has been synonymous with Tyrone GAA and success".

"On behalf of Tyrone GAA, the senior football players and backroom team, an Coiste Chontae, an Coiste Bainistí, our clubs, our supporters and every Tyrone Gael at home or abroad, we wish to sincerely thank Mickey for all his years of dedication, service and leadership.

"Mickey's allegiance to the Tyrone cause has been unwavering and he has given of his time, energy and talent to bring Tyrone to the highest level of our Association.

"Mickey's dedication to his teams, coupled with his enthusiasm, ensured that he gave his best and the players under his care gave the same in return.

"Future managers may have many successes and accolades but Mickey will go down as being the first man to manage the journey of Sam Maguire to "among the bushes".

"It is imperative to acknowledge and thank the Harte family for the support they provided Mickey, allowing him to devote so much time and energy to Tyrone GAA.

"It is impossible to encapsulate all Mickey's successes as a manager in a few lines but when times return to some kind of normality there will be a suitable celebration to recognise Mickey's immense contribution and legacy to Tyrone GAA.

"In the meantime, on behalf of us all, thanks Mickey for the great days you have given us during the past 30 years; may you have many more years of good health to enjoy with your family."