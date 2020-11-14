Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim captain Conor McCann finished with 2-3 at Corrigan Park

An outstanding first half performance helped Antrim defeat Kerry and edge tantalisingly close to a place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

The Saffrons ran out 3-18 to 2-14 winners having scored three first half goals, two from captain Conor McCann and the other from Michael Bradley.

The victory sees Antrim leapfrog Kerry at the top of the table, knowing they will be guaranteed of a place in the final if they avoid defeat by a winless Meath in two weeks' time.

Amid trying conditions at Corrigan Park, McCann's opening minute goal set the tone for a ruthless half from Antrim, with the skipper finding the back of the net again before the water break to help his side open up an eight-point lead.

Bradley's emphatic finish with just 25 minutes gone saw the hosts in total command with Kerry, the only other side to have won their opening two games, reeling.

By the break Antrim's lead was 3-10 to 1-6, Daniel Collins' low effort giving the Kingdom some scant hope to cling onto going into the second period.

The visitors considerably upped their game after the interval as a flurry of points and a Shane Conway goal saw the deficit reduced to five with plenty of time left on the clock.

However Antrim, led by McCann and Ciaran Clarke, who ended the day with nine points, settled to ensure Kerry never got to within touching distance of their lead.

Fionan Mackessy's injury-time red card rubbed salt into Kerry's wound, with next week's game against Carlow now a make-or-break fixture for the Kingdom.

Down beat Offaly in historic shootout

Meanwhile in Newry, Down advanced to the final of the Christy Ring Cup after emerging victorious from inter-county hurling's first penalty shootout.

After 90 minutes of play the sides were deadlocked at 2-20 to 1-23 with Down winning the shootout 3-2.

The Mournemen will meet Kildare in the final after the Lilywhites secured a decidedly less-tense 3-24 to 1-09 win over Roscommon on Saturday.