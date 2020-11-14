Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kelly Mallon scored Armagh's first goal in the 18th minute

Armagh will face reigning champions Dublin in the Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final after a brilliant 4-12 to 1-16 win over Mayo at Parnell Park.

Aimee Mackin led the way with 2-7 as a composed Orchard display booked their place in the last four for the first time in five years.

Monaghan can join Armagh in the semi-finals if they defeat Galway in Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday, with the winner guaranteed to advance from Group Two.

Elsewhere Donegal ended their campaign on a high with a comfortable 2-13 to 0-9 win over Waterford, however qualification was already out of their hands with Dublin topping Group Three having won both of their fixtures.

Armagh, who reached the semi-finals in 2015 only to be comprehensively beaten by Dublin, hit the front midway through the opening half when Kelly Mallon scored the game's opening goal.

Mayo fought back with five unanswered points before Aimee Mackin linked up with sister Bláithín to score Armagh's second goal of the half and give them a one-point lead at the break.

Three minutes after the restart Mackin found the net again as Armagh looked to create daylight, only for Fiona Doherty's goal to draw a dogged Mayo level on 43 minutes.

Having poked their noses in front, but seemingly unable to pull clear of Mayo, Armagh finally found the distance they had been craving in the final minute through Catherine Marley, whose goal have the Orchard County an unassailable lead.

They will now meet Dublin on 28 November for a place in the 2020 All-Ireland final.

Armagh: A Carr; S Marley, C McCambridge, S Grey; T Grimes, B Mackin, G Ferguson; N Coleman, A Bellew; C Marley, A McCoy, E Lavery; C O'Hanlon, K Mallon (c), A Mackin.

Subs: T McVeigh for Grey (55).

Mayo: L Brennan; D Caldwell, R Durkin, Ciara McManamon; É Ronayne, D Finn, E Brennan; A Gilroy, Clodagh McManamon; G Kelly, S Cafferky (c), S Rowe; M Reilly, R Kearns, D Doherty.

Subs: F Doherty for Clodagh McManamon (h-t), M McHale for Reilly (h-t), K Sullivan for Ciara McManamon (40), C Whyte for Kelly (46).