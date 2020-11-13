Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Harte has called time on his lengthy tenure as Tyrone manager

Three-time All-Ireland winning manager Mickey Harte has ended his 18-year reign as Tyrone manager, heralding the end of an era for gaelic football in the county.

The GAA's longest-serving inter-county football manager informed members of his squad that he was stepping down.

His future was plunged into uncertainty earlier this week.

It emerged that his request for a one-year extension to his term had been turned down by the county board.

Harte is the most successful manager the Red Hand county has ever had, leading Tyrone to their only three All-Ireland titles, in 2003, 2005 and 2008.

His latest three-year term ended with the Ulster SFC quarter-final defeat by Donegal earlier this month.

One possibility was that the Errigal Ciaran clubman would apply for a three-year term, which would have involved an interview for the position, but he has opted not to do that.

For the first time, it appears that other interested parties are poised to go for the post, with former Tyrone player and 2015 All-Ireland Under-21 winning manager manager Feargal Logan being regarded as the favourite for the post.

The county board will now invite nominations from clubs for the position of senior manager, ahead of next month's annual convention.

