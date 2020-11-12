Paul Brennan (centre) celebrates with team-mate Paddy McBrearty and manager Declan Bonner after Donegal's win over Tyrone on 1 November

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Armagh Venue: Kingspan Breffni Date: Saturday, 14 November Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Donegal are using past disappointments as a motivation as they continue to strive for excellence in Saturday's Ulster SFC semi-final against Armagh.

Donegal have reached every Ulster final but one in the last nine years, Tyrone halting their progress in 2017.

Tyrone and Mayo beat Donegal in last round Super 8 matches in 2018 and 2019.

"Our first night back to training, we didn't talk about the finals, we talked about the defeats - Tyrone and Mayo," revealed Brennan.

"For me personally, and I know for all of us, it's the defeats that outweighed the wins," said the Leitrim native.

"I suppose that's what keeps drawing us back to getting the best out of ourselves. That was the transition from Tyrone, to Mayo, to this year.

"We're trying to put it back to back, go into training on Tuesday after the Sunday game, go harder that night to try and squeeze the margins out of it. That's the learnings we're trying to take year in and year out."

Having seen off Tyrone 1-13 to 1-11 in the quarter-finals of this year's Ulster SFC, the green-and-golds will aim to further better themselves when they take on the Orchard county in the last four at Breffni Park.

"We're capable of competing with any team in the country on our day," said Brennan.

"We set our own standards not only in what we want to achieve but also in training. We thrive to get the best out of ourselves and set the mark high."

Although confident of his team's abilities, the centre half-back suggested that this year's knockout championship requires consistency in ability more than ever before.

Donegal defeated Tyrone on what also happened to be Brennan's 32nd birthday weekend.

"It was the best present I could've asked for," he joked. "If it had have been last year, we probably would have gone to the local and had a couple of cheeky pints, but on this occasion it was straight home."

'Knockout adds a great element'

Although this year's championship has brought a more clinical tone to the games given there are no second chances, Brennan believes it "adds a great element of excitement".

"You can't rely on the training you've done during the week. You can't rely on a game plan. You can't rely on your key men winning the game for you.

"All of a sudden it becomes your 50/50 battles and who wants the game more. You've heard it a thousand times before, but it really does boil down to who's winning the breaking ball, and in the weekend coming that's who is going to win the game."

Brennan pointed out "obviously the difference in Division One" between his top-table team and Armagh, who were promoted to the division this year for the first time since 2012.

But Brennan added that "if you don't put in a performance against any team now, in nearly any division, you could find yourself in a real battle going into that last 15 minutes."

"We've never looked beyond the game at the weekend," he continued. "That's the ethos Declan (Bonner) has created. You're only as good as your last game.

"We would play Armagh quite a bit throughout Ulster between challenge games and the McKenna Cup. Always close games. I'm yet to play them where we've got it handy and it'll not be any different at the weekend."

Armagh 'can compete with any team'

Brennan added that Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney, who has been in charge of the Orchard county since 2015, has "really stamped his authority on them and the way they play".

"They're a physical team and well capable of playing very good football. I think he's got them to a stage now where they really can compete with any team."

The winner of Saturday's face-off between Armagh and Donegal will play the victor of Sunday's Cavan v Down match in the Ulster Championship final on Sunday 22 November.