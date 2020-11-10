Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Armagh Venue: Kingspan Breffni Date: Saturday, 14 November Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Donegal boss Declan Bonner says Patrick McBrearty and Neil McGee will both be "ready for action" in Saturday's Ulster Football semi-final against Armagh.

McBrearty hasn't featured for Donegal since inter-county action resumed last month because of a knock.

McGee came off at half-time in Donegal's win over Tyrone on 1 November but has since resumed training.

"Paddy McGrath is going to miss out because of injury but everyone else is OK," said Bonner on Wednesday.

"Paddy McBrearty been training since the Tyrone game. It's obviously a bit of a concern that he hasn't got serious game time but he's been training well.

"Paddy's a top-class player. He has a good attitude and is ready for action on Saturday.

"Neil missed the session immediately after the Tyrone game but he was back in with us since then. He's been training well so he's ready to go again."

McGee fitness will boost Donegal

Bonner acknowledged that the availability of experienced and teak-tough Gweedore man McGee will be a boost for the Donegal defence as it prepares to deal with a quality Armagh attack.

"You take Jamie Clarke and Oisin and Rian O'Neill, Stefan Campbell and Rory Grugan…they are all top-class players who would get their places in most teams in the country.

"They have quality all over the field and have been together a good number of years under Kieran McGeeney.

"We're definitely aware of the task that's ahead of us. We've got to get our performance right.

"We've played Armagh a number of times over the three years I've been here in the league and McKenna Cup and they have always been very, very close affairs. We expecting nothing different this weekend.

"And Armagh have come up now. They are a Division One side so we know it's going to be another huge test for us that's we've got to be ready for."

'Kerry exit has no bearing on us'

Cork's dramatic extra-time victory over many people's All-Ireland favourites Kerry on Sunday gave further emphasis to straight knockout format of this year's championship.

Bonner laughed off a suggestion that Kerry's exit could make his team's chances of going all the way that bit easier over the coming five weeks.

"Kerry are out of the championship yes but does that have any bearing on us? Not one bit.

"Our only focus is on Armagh and it you take your eye off the ball for one minute in this championship, you're gone.

"We saw what happened at the weekend too in the Munster Championship. There's nothing granted in championship football.

"And you can talk about systems and the weather but you just need to be at the pace of it every day you go out.

"We know ourselves that if we don't go to the levels that we're capable of we're a very average side. We have to ensure that we get that bit extra and that's training night in, night out.

"But there's competition for places there so complacency doesn't come into it.

"I think the lads have shown that and they've trained really well over the past two weeks."