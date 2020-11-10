Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Caolan Mooney's run set up Down's second-half goal in Enniskillen

Ulster SFC semi-final: Down v Cavan Venue: Athletic Grounds Date: Sunday, 15 November Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Former Down star Martin Clarke expects his county to again adopt a "cagey" first-half approach in the Ulster Football semi-final against Cavan.

Down kept things tight in the opening period against Fermanagh before fully utilising their pace in the second half as they ran out 1-15 to 0-11 winners.

Clarke believes this pace can help Down negate their midfield shortcomings.

"Once the second half starts, that's really when the football will start," said the BBC Sport NI pundit.

"Down have serious pace. They don't have a good midfield, even the breaking ball against Fermanagh - they were completely cleaned out.

"It's been a problem since the 1990s, midfield in Down. They have speed, they have pace in their legs and that's really what Paddy Tally needs to use to get over the line against Cavan, which they're more than capable of doing," added Clarke ahead of Sunday's Ulster semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

Down's solitary goal came from an opportunity created by Caolan Mooney, when the two sides were level at 0-08 early in the second half of a match which had failed to fire by that point.

"Caolan Mooney is a hard man to stop," added Clarke.

"His pace is frightening. It's hard to get hands on him if you're defending him.

"Again, he's doing it in bursts. He's not doing it consistently over 70 minutes but it's something Mickey Graham will look at."

Martin Clarke believes Mickey Graham will instruct Raymond Galligan to attempt to find Gearoid McKiernan in the midfield sector where he says "Down are weakest"

Galligan is Cavan's secret weapon

Clarke added that Cavan boss Graham's main weapon will be using goalkeeper Raymond Galligan's kickouts to hit Gearoid McKiernan in midfield, "because that's where Down are weakest".

Galligan has been impressive for his side this season, securing the underdogs their space in the Championship against Monaghan, with a late 55-metre free that earned them victory in extra time.

The Breffni squad then laboured to overcome Antrim 0-13 0-9 to advance to Sunday's semi-final with Galligan making a crucial second-half save to deny a Saffrons goal.

Although Down were the lowest Ulster scorers in this year's Football League, Barry O'Hagan has been in impressive for the team and he hit four points from play against the Ernemen in Brewster Park.

However, Clarke believes O'Hagan may have a more difficult afternoon against Cavan.

"If Barry is having a quieter game because Cavan have done their work on him, then he has to move the ball quicker. That's what players need to do.

"That's why the Conor McManus' and Michael Murphy's have been so good for so long. They're getting the attention and they adapt their game around that.

"It's unlikely O'Hagan is going to kick four screamer points. Hopefully he does, but if he doesn't it's about keeping himself in the game and when those chances come being able to take them."

'Cavan like Jekyll and Hyde'

Fellow BBC Sport pundit Oisin McConville added that he is looking forward to the Cavan v Down encounter "because the two teams are so evenly matched."

The former Armagh All-Star believes the the final score "could be a kick of the ball between two teams."

"Down grew into their last game. Their confidence grew and they have forwards that can really punish you," said McConville.

"Cavan have been like Jekyll and Hyde. They were magnificent in their last twenty minutes against Monaghan but were very poor against Antrim.

"As far as management goes and people who think about the game intently, you've got Paddy Tally coming up against Mickey Graham and that tactical battle alone is one to watch."

The winner of Sunday's battle will go on to face the winner of Saturday's Donegal v Armagh match in the Ulster Championship final on Sunday 22 November.