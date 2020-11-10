Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fans have been absent at all the Ulster Football Championship games over the past two weeks

BBC Sport Northern Ireland GAA pundit Oisin McConville says "fans have learned their lesson" and should be allowed to return in limited numbers for the Ulster football final.

Celebrations following club finals in a number of counties where social distancing was noticeably absent contributed to the no fans policy.

This is even though inter-county games are continuing.

However, McConville says the policy now should now be revisited.

Ulster Rugby joined the GAA in opting to hold their games behind closed doors but football fans have been able to attend Irish Premiership matches in Northern Ireland while 1,060 supporters will be permitted at Northern Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia at Windsor Park on Thursday.

No fans have been allowed to attend the Ulster Championship this year due to Covid-19 restrictions that were reinstated by the Northern Ireland Executive on 16 October, following the announcement of a four-week lockdown.

Previously since July, up to 400 spectators including match personnel, had been allowed to attend some GAA matches.

"I think people have learned their lesson," said Oisin McConville, when asked about whether GAA fans should be allowed to return to watch the Ulster decider on 22 November.

Oisin McConville (right) told BBC Sport NI's Championship presenter Mark Sidebottom (left) that he believes fans should be trusted to observe social distancing at the Ulster Final on 22 November

'Fans should be trusted more'

The BBC Sport pundit says GAA supporters should be trusted more "in terms of celebrating and over-celebrating" following multiple concerns over social distancing during club championship football.

He continued: "If you look at the stadiums we've been in now the last couple of weeks, a couple of thousand fans - you wouldn't see them.

"I think the logistics should be easily enough organised. Here's hoping and praying that when the Ulster final comes, there will be some semblance of fans there."

McConville's native county face favourites Donegal on Saturday in the Ulster semi-final with the winner going on to play either Down or Cavan, who will battle on Sunday.

The BBC pundit added that increased fan attendance could help to improve the mental health of supporters across Ulster.

"When it boils down to it, people are taking this whole thing very seriously. Through stuff that happened during the club championships, the people that are coming to games are going to be responsible.

"I think give them that opportunity because so far, it's been a fabulous championship.

"Some of the games have been drab enough but as far as players getting out there and playing, sport in general has given people a lift. Anyone out there who is a GAA supporter will get a real lift from what's been going on the last couple of weeks."