Fermanagh endured a difficult end to the season following a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp

Fermanagh and Antrim both paid the price for passing up scoring opportunities as they exited the Ulster Championship last weekend, says Tyrone great Peter Canavan.

Fermanagh were eventually overrun by Down at Brewster Park but were well in the game after 50 minutes, while Antrim went close to pulling off a major upset against Cavan but fell two points short.

"The two games were similar in the Cavan, like Down, held their nerve," said Canavan.

"Their experience at the finish got them over the line, their key players stood up at the end."

On Sunday, Fermanagh fielded a youthful side against Down and were every bit a match for their opponents in a very uninspiring first half.

While Down moved through the gears and exhibited some attacking flair and pace in the second period, Fermanagh waned and went scoreless for 30 minutes.

"Both sides had 22 shots from play but the big difference was that Down scored 60% of those whereas Fermanagh scored 27%," said Canavan.

"That tells its own story. If Fermanagh were going to cause an upset they were going to have to have one of those days whereby everything they shot went over.

"Even if you look at the big shock in Munster, Cork were able to convert their difficult frees and Kerry missed easy frees.

"If the underdog is going to come out on top, everything is going to need to go for them.

"You never felt that Down were really in danger and as soon as they got the goal you felt it was going to be very difficult for Fermanagh to come back."

Antrim ran Cavan closer than most onlookers predicted before the game

A day earlier at Kingspan Breffni, Cavan entered into their quarter-final against Antrim as heavy favourites having defeated Monaghan in the preliminary round a week earlier.

What ensued was a considerably less exhilarating display, but ultimately Mickey Graham's side got the job done while Antrim were left to rue missed opportunities.

"If Fermanagh can bemoan the fact they had a 27% scoring return, Antrim will look back on Saturday as a chance missed," said Canavan.

"Again for long periods they dominated possession but they spurned chances and didn't make it count on the scoreboard.

"They'll look back and they'll be disappointed with that aspect of they play, but they can be proud of their play and how they really put it up to Cavan."

Down's difference maker Mooney the key man

Down and Cavan will now square off in this Sunday's semi-final with Donegal and Armagh meeting a day earlier.

While holders Donegal will be fancied to advance, there is no obvious favourite for the second semi-final, a game that Canavan predicts will come down to the wire, and even a penalty shootout.

The Tyrone All-Ireland winner believes skipper Caolan Mooney, the architect of the Mourne men's goal on Sunday, will be vital to Down's prospects next weekend.

"Any player that can break lines and cut open defences is going to be watched," Canavan said.

"We've witnessed him last year on the harder ground in the middle of the summer, he has electrifying speed and we were just questioning would he be fit to get away when the ground is much heavier.

"Brewster Park was very heavy in places but when Caolan decided to go for a sprint there weren't too many that could stay with him.

"If Down are to progress to an Ulster final he's going to be a key man for him."