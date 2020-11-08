Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The match was played amid several downpairs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork caused a Football Championship sensation by hitting an injury-time goal in extra-time to beat Kerry 1-12 to 0-13 in the Munster semi-final.

Kerry, many people's All-Ireland favourites in the belated and reduced campaign, looked to have avoided a shock as they led with seconds left.

But Australia Rules player Mark Keane smashed in a goal with the very last kick of the game.

The Páirc Uí Chaoimh match had finished 0-10 to 0-10 at the end of normal time.

Keane's goal brought back memories of Cork's Munster Final victory over Mick O'Dwyer's famous Kingdom side in 1983 when Tadhg Murphy netted Cork's late winner.

Cork's win means they will face Tipperary in the Munster decider in two weeks.

The Munster champions will then face either Galway or Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final with the Leinster and Ulster winners meeting in the other last-four tie.

Mitchelstown man Keane was a late inclusion in the Cork match day squad after being given permission by his AFL club Collingwood to play in Sunday's match.

He came on in the 44th minute but didn't manage a score until his dramatic late intervention as he blasted to the net from close range after Luke Connolly's apparent long-range attempt at an equaliser had dropped on the edge of the Kerry square.

Keane held off Kerry's former Australian Rules player Tommy Walsh to lash to the net and referee Derek O'Mahoney immediately blew for full-time.