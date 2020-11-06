Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Peter Canavan says having a son and a son-in-law in the Tyrone squad means he will not be a candidate to succeed Mickey Harte if the Red Hand boss does stand down

Ulster SFC: Cavan v Antrim; Fermanagh v Down Venues: Kingspan Breffni and Brewster Park Dates: Saturday and Sunday 7 and 8 November Throw-ins: 13:15 and 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Tyrone GAA great Peter Canavan says he will not be a candidate to succeed Mickey Harte if the Red Hand county football boss does opt to step down.

Harte said after last Sunday's Ulster SFC defeat by Donegal that he had "nothing really to say" on his future.

Canavan says Harte is "entitled to take his time" but insists he would not be a contender for any Tyrone vacancy.

"If Mickey opts out, I'll not be involved in managing a team where I've a son and a son-in-law involved."

Canavan's son Darragh scored Tyrone's goal on his Ulster Senior Championship debut in last Sunday's 1-13 to 1-11 defeat by Donegal while son-in-law Peter Harte remains an influential part of the Red Hand panel.

"It (the family involvement in the squad) leaves things difficult," BBC Sport Northern Ireland GAA pundit Canavan said ahead of the corporation's Ulster Football Championship coverage this weekend.

"It's not on my radar. I've no ambition to be manager or to be involved with managing the Tyrone senior team.

"For anybody involved in team selection, it's not straightforward and judgement can be impaired.

"In some cases I see managers that are harsh on family and in some cases, others are unduly lenient of players from their family."

Tyrone in 'good hands' if Harte stays

However, two-time All-Ireland winner Canavan added Tyrone will be in "good hands" if Harte is given a new term by the county board.

"It's hard to know what's going to happen because in previous years Mickey would have made it clear that he was staying on.

"I suppose he's weighing up his options and I think after 17 years in management he's entitled to have time to consider that.

"If he stays, great…..we're in good hands. He has good people involved. If he decides otherwise, I know there are people willing to put up their hand."

Looking ahead to this weekend's two Ulster Championship matches, Canavan is expecting Cavan to be too strong for Antrim but believes the Brewster Park contest between Fermanagh and Down could go to extra-time "and possibly even penalties".

"Cavan are playing in a higher division and even though they lost their last couple of league games and got relegated, for passages of those matches they played very well," added the six-time All-Star.

"Mickey Graham has introduced a number of young players and some of them have come to the fore."

The Tyrone GAA great was impressed by Thomas Galligan's display after he was introduced against Monaghan last weekend

Canavan amazed by Antrim's Wicklow walloping

"Thomas Galligan came in and ended up getting man of the match last week.

"Luke Fortune also scored two points from wing half-back while Thomas Edward Donohue came on and made a massive difference.

"Young Cormac O'Reilly started at corner-forward and set up a goal. He played really well.

"They have blended in with the older more mature players, the likes of Gearoid McKiernan and Martin Reilly.

"This past three weeks has really brought Cavan on and the fact that they beat Monaghan when they were such outsiders will give them further belief."

Like many GAA watchers, the Tyrone great was astonished to see Antrim concede seven goals against Wicklow three weeks ago which effectively ended their Division Four promotion hopes.

"In their first five league games before lockdown, they conceded two goals and in one game against Wicklow, their first game back, they concede seven.

"Apparently, they played a defensive style against Wicklow and were trying to get bodies behind the ball but you can rest assured whatever style of play Lenny (Harbinson) used in Aughrim, it will not be in vogue against Cavan.

"Lenny has a lot of experienced players but they are going to have to produce the game of their lives to get the better of Cavan."

The BBC pundit says the performances of Down's Kilcoo contingent, including Jerome Johnston, will be crucial to the Mourne County's chances in Enniskillen

Brewster Park game a '50-50 clash'

While Down and Fermanagh went in opposite directions during the league with the Mournemen promoted to Division Two and the Erne County relegated to Division Three, Canavan views Sunday's Brewster Park game as a "50-50 clash".

"Both sets of players and management would know each other very well. Paul McIvor is in the Fermanagh backroom team. He managed Kilcoo."

Indeed, Canavan believes the performance of Down's Kilcoo contingent could go a long way to deciding the contest.

"The two Johnstons (Ryan and Jerome) up front on their day are capable of taking apart any defence. Paul Devlin I would expect to play on the 40.

"Young Dylan Ward was brilliant in the club championship for Kilcoo this year. Paddy Tally gave him a chance against Louth and he played very well. I wouldn't be surprised to see him playing while Ryan McEvoy is very young but there is a possibility he could end up getting some game time.

"If the Kilcoo players click it's going to leave Down in a very comfortable position but the negative for Down is that they look like being without Darren O'Hagan who is one one of their leaders and an inspirational defender."

Canavan, who managed Fermanagh between November 2011 and September 2013, believes the Erne County will need big games from midfielders Ryan Jones and Eoin Donnelly to earn a morale-boosting win over Paddy Tally's side.

"If those two players perform to their full potential, then you can rest assured Fermanagh will win a lot of possession.

"Both of them very good at driving forward and getting scores and setting up scores while Tomas Corrigan seems to be coming back into a bit of form as well."