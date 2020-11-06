Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Lenny Harbinson's Antrim shipped an astonishing 7-11 against Wicklow three weeks ago

Ulster SFC: Cavan v Antrim Venue: Kingspan Breffni Date: Saturday 7 November Throw-in: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Cavan have had little time to congratulate themselves for their dramatic comeback win over Monaghan as they face Antrim in Saturday's Ulster SFC quarter-final at Kingspan Breffni.

After that win, Cavan will go as big favourites against an Antrim that shipped 7-11 against a less than mighty Wicklow three weeks ago.

That was a freak element to that result with Antrim clearly undercooked.

But the reality is no other Ulster county would have collapsed that way.

The noises coming out of Antrim this week have been to the effect that their Aughrim annihilation was in no way reflective of the squad's abilities.

But it still must to be a concern to manager Lenny Harbinson that his team could produce such an abject effort in a game where victory would victory would have kept them on course for the Division Three place which apparently had been so precious to the Saffrons given their complaints when it appeared in the early summer that the remainder of the league was going to be binned.

Cavan's concern will be of how much physical and mental exertion was expended in last week's nail-biting win over their neighbours.

The Breffni men summoned up a big effort to fight back from seven points down at half-time in normal time to force extra-time before goalkeeper Raymond Galligan's last-gasp point prevented a first ever Ulster Senior Football Championship penalty shootout.

Cunningham back on Saffron shifts at 35 despite Crohn's disease battle

Oisin Pierson's goal gave Cavan an early four-point lead last weekend but after they trailed 1-11 to 1-4 at half-time, they needed superb second-half displays by Gearoid McKiernan and Luke Fortune to inspire a fight back that was helped by the elements.

Half-time substitute Thomas Galligan also made a big impression for the Breffni men last weekend while the classy Martin Reilly's extra-time goal ultimately proved vital.

Antrim will have to compete in the physicality stakes against McKiernan in the middle third of the field.

Centre half-back James McAuley is a highly regarded performer while Saffrons supporters will also be hoping for big games from the likes of Niall Delargy, Peter Healy and Mark Sweeney.

In terms of Antrim's score-taking, they have opted for a back to the future approach with Paddy Cunningham, at 35, restored to free-taking duties.

Manager Harbinson will be hoping that regular scores can be fashioned in other ways with Odhran Eastwood, Ryan Murray and the McCann brothers Tomas and Michael other potential attacking options.

Antrim surely won't succumb in an Aughrim-like fashion in front of a large TV audience but there is a reason why Cavan are 1-7 with some bookies.