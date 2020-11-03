Tally succeeded the late Eamonn Burns as Down manager in the summer of 2018

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Down Venue: Brewster Park Date: Sunday 8 November Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Down manager Paddy Tally says he will not be tempted to look beyond his side's "difficult" Ulster SFC quarter-final against Fermanagh on Sunday.

The winners of the Brewster Park encounter will face either Cavan or Antrim at the semi-final stage, thereby avoiding favourites Donegal.

"They all look to be very well matched games in our side of the draw, really competitive fixtures," said Tally.

"It would be foolish to look beyond performing well in the first round."

"Our priority has to be playing well against Fermanagh and we will take it from there," added the Down boss, who is completing his second season in charge of the Mournemen.

Both counties exited the Ulster Championship at the quarter-final stage in 2019 - Down going down to Armagh by a single point and Fermanagh losing to eventual winners Donegal.

The sides had contrasting fortunes in this year's Football League however, the Erne county being relegated after finishing bottom of Division Two, with Down going in the opposite direction, promoted from Division Three thanks to a second-place finish behind Cork.

Fermanagh's drop to the third tier was confirmed after suffering defeat by Clare, although manager Ryan McMenamin can point to the fact that his squad was severely depleted by Covid-19 cases for that encounter.

Tally's side's league game with Leitrim was cancelled after their opponents withdrew because of coronavirus cases, that followed by a loss to relegated Louth, with Tally opting to give match time to several of his younger squad members.

Down were beaten by Tyrone in the Ulster final in 2017, with Fermanagh coming out on the wrong side of the decider a year later, losing to Donegal.

Down last lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup in 1994, while the Ernemen have never got their hands on the trophy.

'Experience and defence' Fermanagh strengths

"Fermanagh have been round about the top 16 teams in recent years, having competed well in the league and pushed really hard in the Ulster Championship," observed Tally.

"They are backboned by a lot of experienced players who understand the system and are more direct under Ryan than they might have been in the past. Defensively they are very well organised too.

"The Championship is all about 'on the day' and we know how difficult is going to be. We have prepared as best we can even though we haven't had as much time with the players as we have had in previous years."

'Very different' Championship

Tally acknowledges that this year's Championship is being played "in a very different environment" for a number of reasons.

"The fact we are playing during a pandemic means counties have players isolating from time to time, plus the fact that games are being played without crowds is also a big difference.

"Championship matches are usually all about the occasion, the event, going to see your county play in the Championship.

"Normally the players are finishing off their seasons now, whereas this year they are coming into their most intense time of inter-county football.

"Also, the time of year means the weather conditions are different to what we would expect in May, June and July when the matches are usually being played."