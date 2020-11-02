Caolan Mooney believes Down's display against Mayo last summer should give the squad belief for this season's Ulster SFC campaign

Ulster SFC: Fermanagh v Down Venue: Brewster Park Date: Sunday 8 November Throw-in: 13:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Down's Caolan Mooney is ready for a championship campaign that looked a remote possibility for him when he lay in Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital with a fractured scull last December.

Mooney, 27, sustained the injury in an incident in Newry in the early hours of 30 December after playing for Down in the Dr McKenna Cup the previous day.

That game was against Fermanagh at Brewster Park and he returns to the Enniskillen venue for Sunday's concluding Ulster Football Championship quarter-final against the Erne County.

"If the league and championship had been going ahead as scheduled, it probably would have left me unable to play," said the 27-year-old Rostrevor man.

"I don't downplay what happened with Covid but it gave me that time to sort of catch up. I was slightly grateful but at the same time understood what was going on in the outside world.

"My lockdown started with what happened in late December.

"I really had to drive to build a level that was going to be sustainable at club and push it a little harder while the club was there to try and lift it to inter-county level.

"I probably would have tried to push for the Fermanagh game if it had have been in May (as scheduled) and if I had got the clearance from the doctors but I think most likely it would have been July where I might have been involved if Down had got a run going."

Brilliant underage career secures him AFL deal

As it turned out, late July was when he returned to action as twice All-Ireland winning Down boss Pete McGrath pitched him into a Rostrevor club game.

Mooney's performances during a brilliant underage career for Down led to him being snapped up by Australian Rules club Collingwood in 2011 and he spent three years Down Under before returning home.

Hamstring issues inhibited his progress with the Down senior squad in 2015 and he opted out of the panel in 2016 but returned a year later and his form in recent seasons has led Benny Coulter to describe him as the county's best midfielder since Dan Gordon.

Mooney modestly plays down Coulter's assessment but believes Down have the ability to make an impact in this year's Ulster series despite appearing potentially undercooked following the postponement of their recent scheduled league game against Leitrim before parading a youthful side in an effective dead rubber by already-relegated Louth.

Manager Paddy Tally opted to give the youngsters their chance after Longford had pulled out of their trip to Cork a week later which meant the Mourne side had earned promotion back to Division Two almost by default but Mooney says "it is what it is".

Mooney says Down manager Paddy Tally will develop a good tactical game plan for Sunday's game

'Paddy Tally will have us ready'

"If you can get over the first hurdle in the championship, anything can happen," adds Mooney ahead of the Enniskillen tie which will see Down up against one of the teams that will replace them in Division Three next year following the Ernemen's relegation.

Mooney's believes last year's display in the qualifiers against Mayo when they ran the perennial All-Ireland contenders to a respectable five-point defeat showed that Down can compete against gaelic football's top table.

"The whole week we were confident we could give Mayo a good run and on the day, the only thing that let us down was our shooting. We weren't that far away.

"Paddy (Tally) is going to have us ready. He'll have watched Fermanagh and will tell us what we need to do to try and counteract what they are trying to do.

"We have just to go in with confidence that we're good enough and trust our own ability that we can perform."