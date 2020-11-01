Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Joy for Hugh McFadden at the final as he celebrates Donegal's victory

Declan Bonner says his Donegal side showed "brilliant character" in beating Tyrone in atrocious conditions to make the Ulster SFC semi-finals.

The provincial champions clinched a 1-13 to 1-11 win in Ballybofey.

"There were a lot of mistakes made out there, the underfoot conditions were terrible but overall we deserved to win it," said Bonner.

"It was always going to be a battle and go down to wire - we're really delighted to be in the semi-finals."

Michael Langan netted to help Donegal to a 1-5 to 0-6 half-time lead amid fierce winds and heavy rain and the hosts had to come from behind to secure victory after a defensive mistake gifted Darragh Canavan a goal.

"I thought we were the better side, especially in the second half," added Tir Chonaill manager Bonner.

Disappointing defending

"We made life difficult for ourselves and gave away a very poor goal to let Tyrone back into the game.

"But the boys showed brilliant character and kicked three points immediately after that. We battled it out, it's a young squad but they showed real character.

"We had a lot of leaders, a lot of players stood up out there out and I'm just delighted to get over the line."

Red Hands boss Mickey Harte believes poor finishing cost his team a possible victory at MacCumhaill Park.

"We didn't get enough scores on the board to win the game - we had enough chances and particularly when the game was in the balance," said Harte.

Tyrone's Ronan McNamee takes to air as three Donegal players close in

"We had a number of good chances but didn't convert them at critical times. Better choices could have been made.

"So we just have to accept it. I asked the players to give the best of themselves and I don't think anyone could say they didn't do that.

"We were very good in the opening quarter and the water break didn't do us any favours as Donegal got a grip on the game after that.

"They worked hard enough to get a better result and we probably deserved to take it to extra-time, but such is life."