The Disputes Resolution Authority rejected Rory Brennan's appeal against the ban imposed following the incident in the recent league game against Donegal

Ulster SFC: Donegal v Tyrone; Derry v Armagh Venues: Ballybofey and Celtic Park Date: Sunday 1 November Throw-ins: 13:30 and 16:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Tyrone's last-ditch attempt to have Rory Brennan available for Sunday's big Ulster Football Championship game against Donegal has failed after he lost an appeal against his 12-week ban.

The Disputes Resolution Authority upheld the ban imposed for an incident in the league game against Donegal.

Brennan appeared to brush the arm of referee Jerome Henry while protesting about a decision late in the game.

Tyrone have named their side with Darragh Canavan included in the 15.

Canavan impressed hugely in his league debut a week ago when he notched one of Tyrone's three league goals to maintain their Division One status by beating Mayo.

The Tyrone side shows four changes from the league contest two weeks ago as Canavan, Conor McKenna, Michael O'Neill and Brian Kennedy start instead of Niall Sludden, Conall McCann, Brennan and Frank Burns.

Padraig Hampsey is named in Tyrone's full-back after missing last weekend's game in Castlebar.

The Donegal side shows three changes from two weeks ago as Jason McGee, Michael Langan and fit-again Patrick McBrearty start in place in of Jeaic McKelvey, Caolan McGonigle and Oisin Gallen.

Conor Glass is among six championship debutants for Derry's game with Armagh at Celtic Park.

Glass, who returned recently for an AFL stint in Australia, will make his Ulster Senior Championship bow along with goalkeeper Odhran Lynch, Conor McCluskey, Padraig Cassidy, Patrick Kearney and Ethan Doherty.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney has named the same starting line-up as last weekend's away league win in Clare which secured the Orchard County's return to Division One after an eight-year gap.

Donegal: S Patton: S McMenamin, N McGee, E Gallagher; R McHugh, P Brennan, P Mogan; H McFadden, J McGee; C Thompson, N O'Donnell, M Langan; P McBrearty, M Murphy (capt), J Brennan. Subs: M Lynch, E McHugh, O Gallen, C McGonigle, A McClean, J McKelvey, C Ward, B McCole, E Doherty, D O Baoill, P McGrath.

Tyrone: N Morgan; L Rafferty, R McNamee, P Hampsey; T McCann, M O'Neill, M McKernan; B Kennedy, M Donnelly; K McGeary, C McKenna, C Meyler; D McCurry, P Harte, D Canavan. Subs: B Gallen, M Bradley, F Burns, R Donnelly, N Kelly, C Kilpatrick, C McCann, HP McGeary, D Mulgrew, R O'Neill, N Sludden.

Derry: O Lynch; P McNeill, B Rogers, C McCluskey; E Doherty, C McKaigue, P McGrogan; C McFaul, C Glass; D Tallon, E Lynn, Padraig Cassidy; P Kearney, S McGuigan, N Loughlin. Subs: C Bradley, C Doherty, C McWilliams, O McWilliams, M McEvoy, G O'Neill, B Heron, E Bradley, S Downey, N Toner, Paul Cassidy.

Armagh: B Hughes; P Burns, R Kennedy, J Morgan; C O'Neill, A Forker, M Shields; O O'Neill, S Sheridan; R Grugan, C Cumiskey, S Campbell; J Clarke, R O'Neill, N Grimley. Subs: S Magill, G McCabe, B Donaghy, A McKay, J Og Burns, J Hall, C Turbitt, A Murnin, J Duffy, J McElroy, C McKenna.