Eoghan Ban Gallagher will again be in opposition to Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly in Sunday's Ulster SFC game in Ballybofey

Venue: Ballybofey Date: Sunday 1 November Throw-in : 13:15 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster MW; live text and match report on BBC Sport website

Donegal's Eoghan Bán Gallagher admits that it maybe took lockdown along with his bad ankle injury last year to inform him of how important playing gaelic football is to his life.

Gallagher's superb form helped Donegal win a second straight Ulster title in 2019 before a broken ankle saw him miss the bulk of the All-Ireland series

He was back by the Spring as the league began only for Covid-19 to arrive.

Football returned in a low-key way for the Killybegs man come summer.

But it was a day that was to prove a bit of a revelation.

"I remember going out to play a challenge game for the club in Gweedore and I had butterflies of excitement because you didn't really know how long it was going to last," recalls the 24-year-old ahead of Sunday's big Ulster Football clash against Tyrone at Ballybofey.

But in another almost contradictory fashion, lockdown had offered Gallagher the opportunity to work on some areas that didn't just feel right in the Spring.

"I didn't feel I was quite there even though Declan (Bonner) had kept faith with me.

"I felt like I had still a lot of work to do during the lockdown just to get a few wee things right and come back stronger."

Gallagher's ability to break defensive lines

When his marauding ability to break opposition defensive lines was being particularly missed by Donegal in the business end of last summer's All-Ireland Championship after he sustained his injury in training the week after the Super 8s win over Meath, Gallagher admits he found himself in the midst of "a huge mental test" on the sidelines.

For a time, he didn't even want to go near a club game before eventually being coaxed into the dugout by the Killybegs management.

"It was really difficult. Fortunately enough I have great support at home and a lot of the (Donegal) players came to see me.

"I remember the club were playing league games before championship and I just didn't really feel like I could go up to watch the games. I felt like I was letting my team-mates down by being injured."

Lockdown was also something of a mental exertion as it brought Gallagher, now in his sixth season with the Donegal seniors, back to a sporting environment he had had during his early teenage years.

"It kind of going back to when I was 13 or 14 and doing athletics training when it's a battle just with yourself. You've no real guys to push you on or no backroom team," added Gallagher, who was nominated for an All-Star in 2018 and surely would have been in contention again last year but for the injury he sustained in mid July.

Gallagher says Donegal must take "collective responsibility" and not expect to totally rely on big name players such as Patrick McBrearty and Michael Murphy

'We're no longer a young team'

Conor McKenna's impressive start to his Tyrone senior career following his return from Australia has been generating plenty of headlines in advance and Gallagher's gaelic football talents also saw him undertaking a trial down under with the Brisbane Lions in 2017.

"Myself and (Donegal team-mate) Jason McGee went there but I was never really close (to going).

"I see Conor said one of the main reasons for him coming home was homesickness and even over the two and half weeks that I was out there I was calling home every day so I don't think it would have ever been for me.

"It's an unbelievable opportunity for a lot of fellows to get and I can completely understand why they go."

Looking ahead of Sunday's game, Gallagher says that it will be the job of every Donegal player to "step up" and not just expect Michael Murphy, Neil McGee, Ryan McHugh and Patrick McBrearty to lead the charge against the Red Hands.

"It's up to everybody within the squad to drive it. That's something all the best teams seem to do and it's something we have to strive towards doing. Share the responsibility throughout the pitch instead of it being on one or two players."

That was one of the most encouraging aspects of their win over Tyrone two weeks ago which secured Donegal's Division One status as the likes of Niall O'Donnell, Peadar Mogan and the increasingly influential Jamie Brennan shone with Michael Murphy comparatively subdued and McBrearty not even involved.

"We're no longer a young team and we have to really push on now and show what we are made of this year in the championship."