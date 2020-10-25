Paddy Tally said he had to give the younger members of his squad their opportunity in Drogheda

Down manager Paddy Tally insisted it was important to give younger members of his squad a debut in Sunday's concluding League defeat by Louth.

His team's walkover win over Leitrim last weekend and Longford's failure to travel to Cork meant Down were already promoted before Sunday's Dundalk game.

"You don't like to get beaten any day but this was a day to give people their debuts," said the Down boss.

"We've run out eight players for the first time today for the Down seniors.

"That was important. A lot of these lads have been training all year and giving them an opportunity to play at senior level needed to be done to see the depth of our squad before we play the championship."

Down's young side struggled defensively as relegated Louth, who had not earned a point in Division Two before Sunday's game, earned a dominant 3-14 to 0-16 victory.

"I was disappointed in how we conceded three goals and how we shifted momentum back to them every time we got close. That's something we have to learn from," admitted Tally.

"That wasn't easy out there today. Louth are well organised and well structured.

"This was the first time we put those 15 boys on the pitch and asked them to play together. Louth have a fairly organised defensive system and we found it challenging at times.

"But some players certainly put their hand up for inclusion in the championship and that's very positive."

The Down manager and his players now have two weeks to get ready for the Ulster SFC opener against Fermanagh at Brewster Park.

"We know each other so well in Ulster football things don't change an awful lot from year to year. Fermanagh will know as much about us as we do about them," he added.

"The key is that we've got to perform against Fermanagh. We do know it's going to be a massive challenge for us.