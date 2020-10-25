Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Ciaran Clarke hit 2-8 for the Saffrons at Corrigan Park

An understrength Antrim hurling side opened their Joe McDonagh Cup campaign with a dominant 4-25 to 1-15 win over Westmeath at Corrigan Park.

The Saffron County were missing five players after a Covid-19 outbreak in the squad.

Ciaran Clarke hit 2-8 for the Saffrons while Conor McCann and Aodhan O'Brien also found the Westmeath net.

Niall O'Brien netted Westmeath's consolation goal with 20 minutes remaining as Antrim cruised to victory.

The win completed an eventful week for Darren Gleeson's side after clinching promotion back to Division One last Sunday was followed by the midweek revelation over the positive Covid-19 tests in the squad.

Playing against the breeze in the first-half, Antrim made the breakthrough on four minutes when Clarke hit his first goal into the top corner.

However Westmeath responded well and edged in front through points from Niall O'Brien, Darragh Clinton, Brendan Murtagh and Niall Mitchell.

Points from captain McCann and Niall McKenna and Clarke put the hosts back ahead before the skipper fired to the net on 33 minutes to put daylight between the sides as Antrim led by 2-9 to 0-8 at the break.

Helped by a wind after the restart, Antrim stretched their legs and scores form Gerard Walsh, McCann, Clarke and Eoghan Campbell had the Saffrons 10 points up on 45 minutes.

Two goals in quick succession killed off any slim hopes of a Westmeath comeback, with Clarke and O'Brien putting low finishes beyond visiting keeper Eoin Skelly.

O'Brien netted for Westmeath to reduce the deficit for 13 points but Antrim kept up their ruthless scoring in front of the posts to run out winners by 19 points.

After losing five players because of the Coronavirus issue, Antrim boss Gleeson will take immense heart from a performance which suggested genuine squad depth.

Kerry beat Meath by 1-20 to 0-13 in their McDonagh Cup opener to sit second behind Antrim on points difference.