Antrim last featured in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Final in 2011 when they were defeated by Wexford

Antrim's camogie team have been ordered to give up home advantage for Saturday's All-Ireland Intermediate Championship game against Carlow because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The game is now scheduled to be played at Monaghan venue Inniskeen.

This follows the Antrim men's football team having to move Saturday's League match from Portglenone to Dundalk.

Antrim Camogie said they were informed of the decision with "no consultation" at 22:30 BST on Thursday night.

An Antrim Camogie tweet said the directive had come from camogie's main Ardchomhairle national executive body.

Antrim added that they were awaiting "clarification" on the issue.

After the Waterford men's football team's decision not to travel to Portglenone which led to that game with the Saffron County being moved to Dundalk, this latest issue will inevitably lead to accusations that a partitionist approach is starting to emerge within the GAA during the Covid crisis.

The Antrim camogs last featured in the All-Ireland Intermediate final in 2011 when they were defeated by Wexford but the Saffron county won the title in 2001 and 2003.