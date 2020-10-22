Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim are set to meet Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup on Sunday

Five further members of the Antrim senior hurling squad have tested positive for Covid-19.

The entire squad underwent 'rapid testing' on Wednesday evening facilitated by Croke Park after one player returned a positive result a day earlier.

Four more players and one member of the backroom staff have tested positive, while another player is also self-isolating having been identified as a close contact.

The Saffrons are due to play Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup this Sunday in Belfast.

Antrim intend to fulfil the fixture with a depleted squad.

"We in Antrim have confidence in all panel members and we put our best foot forward on Sunday," said an Antrim GAA statement.

"Aiming for a victory on the pitch while also upholding the integrity of the competition in a sporting manner."

Earlier on Thursday, Waterford GAA cancelled their national football league meeting with Antrim, saying several of their players were told by their employers they would have to self-isolate for 14 days if they travelled to Northern Ireland.