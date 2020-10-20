Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Dublin's Josh Bannon battles with Tyrone's Darragh Canavan in last weekend's All-Ireland Under-20 Football semi-final

The GAA is awaiting clarification on whether inter-county minor and under-20 games can continue following the Irish Government's introduction of new Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

It's not yet clear whether the underage competitions are been deemed to be elite sport.

The new rules announced on Monday night gave a waiver to elite team sports including inter-county GAA.

Croke Park is seeking definitive word from the Irish Government.

The Ulster minor (under-17) football championship began on Saturday with holders Monaghan hitting a last-gasp goal to beat Cavan 1-8 to 1-7.

The competition's four quarter-finals are scheduled to take place this Saturday with Tyrone hosting Donegal, Derry at home to Armagh, Antrim facing Monaghan and Fermanagh up against Down.

While the Irish Government's guidelines only apply in the Republic of Ireland it appears inconceivable that an Ulster Minor Championship would go ahead if action in the other provinces was halted.

The new Level 5 restrictions come into effect in the Republic from midnight on Wednesday.

The All-Ireland Under-20 football final between Dublin and Galway scheduled for this Saturday is reported to have been postponed with a press conference set for Wednesday morning involving the two managers now not taking place.

The new exceptions list published on the government's website stated: "No training or matches should take place, with the exception of inter-county Gaelic games."

Antrim said on Wednesday morning that the county's Leinster Under-20 Hurling Championship game against Dublin on Wednesday evening would go ahead.