Peadar Mogan hit Donegal's first-half goal at MacCumhaill Park

Donegal maintained their Division One status with an impressive 2-17 to 2-13 win over Tyrone who now face a likely relegation battle in Mayo next weekend.

Tyrone were fortunate to trail only 1-9 to 1-6 at half-time as Darren McCurry netted a controversial penalty after Peadar Mogan had scored Donegal's goal.

The Red Hands cut Donegal's lead to one but Jamie Brennan's delightful finish put the home side back in control.

Conor McKenna hit a late goal for Tyrone, who had Rory Brennan sent off.

Brennan received a straight red card in injury-time after appearing to brush the arm of referee Jerome Henry while protesting at the awarding of a free.

Former Dublin star Diarmuid Connolly received a 12-week suspension for a similar transgression in 2017.

McKenna has battle royal with McGee

Former Australian Rules star McKenna looked a threat in the Tyrone attack but was under utilised by the Red Hands whose reluctance to employ aerial tactics negated his effectiveness.

McKenna had a battle royal with Neil McGee with the Donegal veteran more than holding his own in before the Eglish man's thunderbolt shot beat Shaun Patton late in injury-time to give the scoreline a look which flattered the Red Hands.

Donegal are now safe in Division One but the Red Hands will have to avoid defeat in Castlebar next weekend to avoid the drop if Monaghan beat already-relegated Meath in Clones.

Mayo are likely to go into that game full of confidence after hammering Galway on Sunday.

With Donegal starting without Patrick McBrearty, their attack looked a little short on experience but youngsters Mogan and Niall O'Donnell rose to the challenge magnificently to play influential roles in an energetic display.

Jamie Brennan hit the opening two scores and Mogan charged straight through the Tyrone defence to lash in Donegal's first goal in the 10th minute as they led 1-3 to 0-2.

Tyrone needed a fortunate first-half penalty from Darren McCurry to stay in touch with Donegal

The Red Hands almost seemed bemused themselves to be awarded their penalty after Stephen McMenamin was adjudged to have barged over McKenna in the large square but McCurry's coolly taken spot kick saw them level at 1-3 to 1-3.

Unperturbed, Donegal hit four scores in three minutes - including a Ryan McHugh point after Niall Morgan had saved a goal effort from Jamie Brennan - to move 1-8 to 1-4 ahead before Liam Rafferty's second score and a 'mark' point from Michael McKernan cut the margin to three by half-time.

The match threatened to turn in the early part of the second half as scores from Kieran McGeary and McCurry reduced Donegal's lead to the minimum.

However, Donegal were suddenly four clear again as Brennan finished off a delightful move with the coolest of ground finishes after brilliant work by McHugh and Michael Murphy, who released the goalscorer with a perfectly-weighted pass.

Tyrone didn't get closer than four down in the remainder of normal time as McHugh's wonderful score from distance with the outside of his right boot was the pick of a succession of well-crafted points.

Donegal led by six early in injury-time when Murphy, who had a relatively subdued afternoon by his imperious standards, pointed a free following Rory Brennan's red card after his ill-judged loss of composure.

Eglish man McKenna's goal left only three in and there was time for a further play but there was to be no escape for the Red Hands as Donegal took a dominant victory - two weeks before the sides meet again at the same venue in the straight knockout Ulster Championship.