Tomas Corrigan top-scored for Fermanagh with five points at Cusack Park

Fermanagh have dropped down to Football League Division Three after losing out 1-11 to 1-9 against Clare at Ennis.

The Ulster side, who were depleted by Covid-19 cases, needed to win to stay up but fell just short.

Joe McGann's goal helped Clare to a 1-6 to 0-6 lead at the break and the hosts moved five clear before a late Eddie Courtney penalty for Fermanagh.

Cavan go up or down in next weekend's final game after a 1-21 to 0-20 defeat by Kildare at Newbridge.

The result leaves Cavan one point behind second-placed Armagh while they are only a point clear of Laois, who are currently occupying the second relegation spot.

Gearoid McKernan's third point saw Cavan claw their way back to level at 0-8 to 0-8 before the Lilywhites reeled off five of the last six points in the first half.

Spot-kick saved

Cavan were awarded a penalty just before half-time but Mark Donnellan produced a brilliant save to deny Martin Reilly.

Fergal Conway blasted across goal and into the corner of the Erne net as Kidare raced into a 1-18 to 0-11 advantage at the start of the second half.

Back came Cavan with four Christopher Conroy points and two from McKiernan as the Ulster team made a it a three-point game in the dying minutes and they squandered a goal chance when Conroy overhit a pass.

Kildare's Ben McCormack tackles Cavan forward Oisin Kernan at Newbridge

Hyland split the posts to seal the win for Kildare and Cavan will now prepare for a crucial home game against leaders Roscommon next Saturday.

Fermanagh went into the Clare game with a squad ravaged by Covid-19 - last week manager Ryan McMenamin reported 10 players had tested positive with a further seven squad members in self-isolation.

A request to have the game postponed was rejected by the GAA and Fermanagh pushed Clare all the way but it ended with relegation from Division Two.

Connall Jones was the first to waste an Erne goal opportunity as he shot wide while Tomas Corrigan slotted over four first-half points.

McGann's goal on the half-hour mark separated the sides at the break and Clare managed to keep their noses in front in the second half.

Aidan Breen hit the Clare woodworkand Declan McCusker sliced the rebound as another three-point chance was wasted.

Clare moved five clear thanks to two Eoin Cleary points and Courtney's late spot-kick proved to be in vain for Fermanagh.