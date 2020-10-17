Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Kerry were the sharper side in the first half and created a buffer which Monaghan were not able to bridge

Kerry moved to the top of Division One of the Football League as David Clifford hit five points in the 0-17 to 0-14 win over Monaghan at Inniskeen.

In the sides' first competitive game in seven months, Kerry were by far the sharper outfit in the first half as they led 0-10 to 0-6 at the break.

Monaghan missed chances after half-time as a much more accurate Kingdom side increased their lead to 0-13 to 0-7.

Conor McManus hit five points after his half-time introduction.

McManus wasn't risked in the first half as he recovers from a knock but his arrival did lead to an improved second-half Farney display.

However, the three-point margin at the finish after referee Barry Cassidy played 10 minutes of injury-time, amid an injury suffered by one of the players, flattered the home side as McManus' two late points were followed by a Christopher McGuinness score.

Kerry too charge from the off as Clifford hit the opening two points before Tony Brosnan added a third Kerry score in the ninth minute.

After Andrew Woods opened Monaghan's account in the 12th minute, Monaghan endured a promising period as they trimmed Kerry's advantage to 0-5 to 0-4 by the 22nd minute.

However, corner-back Jason Foley charged upfield to double Kerry's lead a minute later and they bossed the remainder of the opening period to move into a 0-10 to 0-6 advantage by half-time.

Monaghan needed a fast start to the second half but three bad wides didn't help their prospects as points from midfielder David Moran, Clifford and Tony Brosnan extended the Kingdom's lead to 0-13 to 0-7.

Kerry had a glorious chance to put the match to bed in the 57th minute when they led 0-15 to 0-9 as Monaghan keeper Rory Beggan made a magnificent save to deny Jonathan Lyne.

Points from McManus and another substitute Stephen O'Hanlon cut Kerry's lead to four with five minutes of normal time only for Clifford and Tom O'Sullivan to leave six in it again.

As an injury delay led to the scheduled five minutes of added time becoming 10, Monaghan trimmed the lead to three but Kerry held on for a thoroughly deserved win.

Monaghan will hope that victory over already-relegated Meath will be enough to secure their Division One status amid an admittedly complicate picture at the bottom of the table.