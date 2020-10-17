Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Paddy Tally's side are in contention for promotion to Division Two

The Football League Division Three game between Down and Leitrim has been called off because Leitrim have insufficient players to travel.

The match was scheduled to take place on Saturday at Pairc Esler, Newry, with a 16:00 BST throw-in.

Under GAA rules, the match will be conceded and Down handed the win.

The cancellation should boost the Mournemen's chances of earning promotion to Division Two, with a game with bottom club Louth still to come.

Louth look relegation certainties after losing their five opening games.

A statement released by Down on Saturday morning said: "Down have been informed by Leitrim that they cannot fulfil the Allianz Football League Fixture today due to lack of playing numbers available to travel.

"The fixture is thus conceded and will not now take place."

Leitrim GAA have released a statement confirming the decision to concede the fixture, attributing it to "the greater health situation" and expressing the hope that they can field a team against Tipperary in their final league fixture.

"Unfortunately, due to the greater health situation that has gripped the country, Leitrim GAA has found itself having to concede our Allianz League encounter versus Down today," the statement reads.

"A number of players are awaiting test results and unavailable to travel. Other factors also prevented further players from being available, considering this greater health situation, and in this course of action, we must respect this situation.

"In summation, we are unable to field a team. We are living through very difficult times in an ever-increasing pandemic situation.

"Leitrim GAA is acutely aware of the efforts that have been made to get the inter-county season up and running.

"However, on this occasion, we cannot fulfill this fixture which is regrettable. We are hopeful that our situation will have resolved itself before next weekend's fixture versus Tipperary."

Cork are runaway leaders in Division Three but Down go into this weekend's fixtures tied for second with Longford.

Down are away to Louth in their final fixture on Sunday 25 October.