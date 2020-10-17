Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Antrim had been sitting in the promotion places before their crushing loss at the hands of Wicklow

Antrim's hopes of promotion from Division Four suffered a serious setback as they were hammered 7-11 to 0-07 by Wicklow at Aughrim.

Antrim had gone into Saturday's game in second place with two matches left, and promotion was in their own hands.

But they have now been overtaken by Wicklow, with other promotion hopefuls still to play.

To lose by a 25-point margin will be seen as an embarrassing result for Lenny Harbinson's team.

"We were poor, there is no hiding from that," said team boss Harbinson.

"It is extremely disappointing for Antrim football - there is nothing positive we can take from this performance.

"We are going to have to ask serious questions of ourselves.

"We were playing pretty well up to the first water break, but conceding goals in quick succession knocked the heart out of us and Wicklow were more energetic than us."

Antrim's 25-point defeat means they are likely to remain in Division Four

Antrim actually led through Kevin Quinn's opening point, but that proved their only score of the half as Wicklow found the net three times to amazingly lead 3-05 to 0-01 at the break.

The first three-pointer was a Seanie Furlong penalty after Dave Devereux was fouled, followed by further goals from Podge O'Toole and Conor Byrne.

Wicklow scored four more goals through Furlong, Pat Burke, Eion Darcy and Gearoid Murphy to heap humiliation on Antrim.

The outplayed visitors got second-half points through Tomas McCann (2), Paddy McBride (2), Paddy Cunningham and Dermot McAleese.

Antrim are scheduled to conclude their league campaign against Waterford on 24 October, but victory at Portglenone may not be enough to earn elevation to Division Three.