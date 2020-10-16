Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

The Gaelic Players' Association says the inter-county season should proceed subject to Covid-19 safeguards and supports for the welfare of members.

The National Executive Committee of the GPA met on Friday to discuss the results of an online pool which saw 1,695 players responding.

It showed that 52% of inter-county hurlers and footballers want to proceed with the season.

A total of 24% of respondents do not want to proceed with the 2020 season.

The other 24% want to play only if the implementation of the Covid-19 protocols is improved.

The GPA has called for stronger testing protocols, stricter compliance and oversight of Covid-19 protocols in all counties and the use of the safest venue for games (location and facilities).

It also wants the decision of any player to withdraw from their inter-county panel because of their personal circumstances to be respected.

"We are deeply concerned about our member's welfare given the ongoing developments nationwide," said GPA CEO Paul Flynn.

"The clear message from our members is we need to strengthen the protocols to protect the welfare of the players, their families and their communities."