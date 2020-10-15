In addition to matches, training has now been suspended across the province

Ulster GAA has suspended all club activity in the province after governments both sides of the border introduced further measures to tackle the spread of Covid-19.

Club matches were suspended on 5 October due to public health concerns, but training was allowed to continue.

However with the NI Executive suspending all but elite sport, and the Irish government placing Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan into Level Four restrictions, the provincial authority has gone a step further.

The new ruling does not apply to inter-county football, with the Ulster Championship still scheduled to proceed as planned from 30 October.

"We appreciate this is a difficult time for all citizens including our membership but we ask you all to continue to act responsibly and collectively to protect our communities and their health," said Ulster GAA chairman Brian McAvoy.

"This news will come as a disappointment for our counties and clubs who have unfinished competitions and who may have been hoping for a return to activity in the short term.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and update you on developments as they happen over the next four weeks taking account of the indicative dates from both Governments."

The Donegal senior football final has still not been played, having been rescheduled three times due to coronavirus-related disruptions.

Previously the GAA said the final could be played if Donegal suffered an early Championship exit, however that option now appears to be off the table.