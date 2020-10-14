Ryan McHugh (right) says there will be no question of Donegal keeping their powder dry for the championship game against Tyrone on 1 November

Ryan McHugh was rated one of gaelic football's top players before lockdown but hopes to be even better now after using the sport's unscheduled Spring timeout to work on his weaknesses.

Donegal's wide open spaces enabled him to keep up with outdoor training.

That was in addition to indoor workouts which included the Donegal livewire donning a pair of boxing gloves.

"I worked on trying to get myself that wee bit more physical and trying to become a better defender," McHugh said.

"I had boxing gloves on in the house as I was trying to get quicker hands.

"I worked (online) with our strength and conditioning coaches Aaron Kyles and Paul Fisher and built stuff like that into my gym sessions.

"The county management's advice was to use that period to work on what you thought you were weak at. It definitely was an opportunity do that.

"Whether I got better or not, time will tell."

'We got our wee scare'

After the grave doubts in the late Spring and early summer about whether any GAA - let alone the inter-county championships - might take place, McHugh says the Donegal players are "very grateful" that the campaign is about to resume - even though it will very different to the norm.

"It's great to be back. We've got our wee scare (with the positive Covid-19 test one Donegal player had) but most counties have got their wee scare. It's been handled exceptionally."

In addition to that, McHugh is a key member of the Kilcar side still waiting to play their county final against holders Naomh Conaill after a club member tested positive for the virus.

A prolonged Donegal run in the straight knockout race for the Sam Maguire Cup into December would probably mean the county decider not being played until 2021 but that would be an eventuality McHugh could comfortably live with.

"I firmly believe the county final is going to be played whether that's when Donegal go out or January or February next year."

Ryan McHugh's father Martin, who will be part of the BBC's Championship team this year, regularly tells him that "football was better in my day"

'We have to win on Sunday'

As for this weekend's more immediate business as Donegal face Tyrone in a behind-closed-doors Division One game which they may need to win to avoid relegation, McHugh says "it's going to be a huge match" - and that's even with the sides meeting again in a do-or-die Ulster Championship game two weeks later.

However, the lack of recent game time adds an unusual element to a contest which engenders the biggest rivalry in Ulster football in recent times.

"It's nearly going to like (like the build-up to) a McKenna Cup match. You don't know what sort of team they are going to have on the pitch.

"To be dining at the top table year in year out, you need to be playing Division One Football. For us to be playing Division One Football, we have to win this Sunday.

"First and foremost, our aim is to retain our Division One status.

"I can't speak for Declan (Bonner) but I would say we'll be playing our best team."

Backdoor should return next year - McHugh

Looking ahead of the championship, McHugh accepts that the GAA authorities had little option but to go back to old style knockout football this year.

However despite the enthusiasm that this has been greeted with by some high profile pundits, McHugh doesn't believe in a back to the future approach going forward into 2021 and beyond.

"My father (Martin) always says that football was far better in his day. It was do or die.

"You had to get yourself ready so I'm looking forward to that side of it - not just Donegal and Tyrone - but the whole championship and how teams go about their business when there is no second day.

"But no I wouldn't support it beyond this year.

"We all can just accept it this year with the way things are but going forward I don't really think it's fair that two of the top five or six teams in Ireland are meeting in the first round and one of them is going to be out - whereas in other provinces you probably don't get two of the top teams meeting each other in the first round."