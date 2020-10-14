Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Orla Bannon and Mark Sidebottom will present radio and television coverage respectively

BBC Sport NI will have live TV coverage of six matches in this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship as well as broadcasting deferred highlights of the other two fixtures.

There will also be live commentary of every game on BBC Radio Ulster and comprehensive previews, match reports and analysis on the BBC Sport NI website and digital channels.

The TV coverage starts with a double-header on 1 November that begins with Donegal v Tyrone at Ballybofey followed by Derry v Armagh at Celtic Park.

Highlights of Monaghan's preliminary round match against Cavan will be shown between the two live games.

Action fron the 2019 Ulster final between Donegal and Cavan

Mark Sidebottom will present the television programming and will be joined by All-Ireland winners Oisin McConville and Peter Canavan.

Donegal's Martin McHugh, who lifted the Sam Maguire in 1992, will also provide analysis, as will former All-Star and All-Ireland finalist Martin Clarke.

Thomas Niblock will be on commentary with Thomas Kane providing live updates from the sideline.

Award winning broadcaster, Tessa Fleming, who has won club Championships in Meath, Louth and Monaghan, joins the team for the first time and will be interviewing the players and managers before and after the matches.

The coverage continues on 7 November with the game between Antrim and Cavan/Monaghan followed by the quarter-final match between Fermanagh and Down on 8 November.

BBC Sport NI will broadcast highlights of the first semi-final on 14 November before screening the second semi-final live on 15 November.

The TV coverage concludes with the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final on Sunday 22 November.

On radio, Orla Bannon will present BBC Radio Ulster's programming which will include live commentary of every game in the Ulster Championship starting with Monaghan's preliminary round tie with Cavan.

As well as commentary in English, Irish language commentary will also be available for a number of games via the BBC Sport NI website.

Award-winning broadcaster Tessa Fleming will join the BBC Championship team

Neil Brittain, Executive Editor BBC Sport NI, said: "We know that the 2020 Ulster Senior Football Championship is going to be very different than any that have gone before.

"Restrictions on crowd numbers and the condensed schedule mean that there is an added responsibility on partner broadcasters to show matches to as many people as possible.

"I am therefore pleased that BBC Sport NI is able to screen six games live as well as broadcasting two deferred matches this year and I would like to thank the GAA and RTÉ for their co-operation in facilitating this coverage.

"We know that the Championship is important to so many people and I hope that by broadcasting these games we can help give people something to cheer about at this time."

Ulster Senior Football Championship coverage

Sunday 1 November, quarter-final

Donegal v Tyrone: Live BBC Two Northern Ireland

Preliminary Round: Monaghan v Cavan: Highlights

Derry v Armagh: Live BBC Two Northern Ireland

Saturday 7 November, quarter-final

Monaghan/Cavan v Antrim: Live BBC Two Northern Ireland

Sunday 8 November, quarter-final

Fermanagh v Down: Live BBC Two Northern Ireland

Saturday 14 November semi-final

Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh: Highlights

Sunday 15 November semi-final

Fermanagh/Down v Monaghan/Cavan/Antrim: Live BBC Two Northern Ireland

Sunday 22 November final

Live BBC Two Northern Ireland