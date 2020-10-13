Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fermanagh GAA suspended all activity last Wednesday

A request from Fermanagh that Sunday's Football League Division Two game in Clare should be postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Erne squad will be heard on Tuesday night.

The GAA's competitions control committee will adjudicate on the plea.

Fermanagh boss Ryan McMenamin said on Sunday 10 players had tested positive for Covid-19 with a further seven squad members in self-isolation.

The GAA has said teams unable to fulfil games will forfeit the points.

Fermanagh are currently in the relegation spots and almost certainly need to win both in Clare and their final home game against Laois to avoid the drop to Division Three.

If the Erne County suffer the drop, they would be set to miss out on the top-tier of the new All-Ireland Football Championship which is set to come into force next year after being scheduled for this season.

The Erne county suspended all GAA activity last Wednesday after a number of positive tests within the senior inter-county panel.

After belatedly finishing their Division Two campaign, Fermanagh are scheduled to host Down in the Ulster Championship quarter-final on 8 November.

McMenamin told RTE on Sunday some of the players who tested positive will conclude their quarantine next Saturday, a day before they face Clare, but that it was unrealistic to expect them to be available for selection.