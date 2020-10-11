Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Fermanagh GAA suspended all activity last Wednesday

Fermanagh boss Ryan McMenamin says 10 of his senior panel have tested positive for Covid-19, and has called for the postponement of next week's National League game against Clare.

A further seven players are currently self-isolating, with McMenamin saying he will not know if he has 15 fit players until the eve of the game.

The Erne county suspended all GAA activity last Wednesday after a number of positive tests within the senior inter-county panel.

They are scheduled to belatedly finish their Division Two campaign with games against Clare and Laois before hosting Down in the Ulster Championship quarter-final on 8 November.

Currently occupying one of two relegation spots, the conclusion of the league will likely have implications for Fermanagh's participation in the 2021 All-Ireland Championship.

"I know (GAA President) John Horan has talked about integrity, and me more than anyone and the players want to play," McMenamin told RTE's Sunday Sport. external-link

"We feel that if we're not in a position to play, the integrity of the league probably will go bad."

Having indefinitely halted club matches in the interests of public health, the GAA decided to continue with plans to conclude the inter-county league campaign before the All-Ireland Championships begin at the end of the month.

McMenamin said some of the players who tested positive will conclude their quarantine next Saturday, a day before they face Clare, but that it is unrealistic to expect them to be available for selection.

"These lads have actually contract something, people probably thing 'ah well, you'll have the 10 boys back'," he said.

"I can't expect the 10 players to come back and play a National League game.

"Any conversations I've had with them is that they're totally, totally wrecked."

Fermanagh have not yet submitted an official request to postpone the fixtures, but McMenamin confirmed it is the county's intention to do so.