Fermanagh's inter-county team are scheduled to face Clare on 17 October

Fermanagh GAA has suspended all inter-county and club activity until further notice due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

A statement said "a number of players" within the senior inter-county panel have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ernesiders are set to conclude their Football League campaign away to Clare on 17 October and at home to Laois the following Saturday.

Ryan McMenamin's side host Down in the Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final on 8 November.

On Monday the GAA indefinitely postponed club matches citing public health concerns, with the lack of social distancing among spectators among the primary contributing factors.

Fermanagh's statement added: "In order to prevent any further spread of this virus, and to protect the health of all those involved and the wider community, all collective activities involving the county's Senior Football, Senior Hurling and Minor Football panel are suspended until further notice.

"Our primary concern throughout this public health emergency has always been the health of our players, members and the wider community and it will remain so in the time ahead."

With club matches already halted by the GAA, Fermanagh's board have said no training should take place in a bid to contain the virus and all outstanding adult and underage competitions, bar the Junior Championship final, will not be completed.

The Junior final between Coa O'Dwyers and Derrylin O'Connells will be played as early as possible in 2021 to allow the winner to participate in next year's Intermediate Football Championship.