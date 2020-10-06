Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Last year's Ulster finalists Naomh Conaill are still hoping to defend their Donegal title against Kilcar

The GAA has told Donegal they can play their county final during the inter-county window if they are knocked out of the Championship early.

The county's senior football final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill was postponed for a third time on Monday when the GAA suspended all club activity across Ireland to protect public safety.

Donegal's Championship campaign is set to begin against Tyrone on 1 November, with the competition reverting to a straight knockout format this season.

Initially listed for 27 September, the Donegal SFC final was first postponed after a Kilcar player tested positive for Covid-19.

The game was rescheduled for 7 October before the county's competition control committee pushed that date back by four days.

The latest setback comes as the GAA put a halt to club activity, with 11 county senior finals still to be played, with the organisation citing concerns over post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at some events.

"We felt we had no choice but to shut things down," GAA President John Horan told RTE.

"The actual games weren't really the problem, it was the post-match element."