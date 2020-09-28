Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

St Patrick's Maghera players pictured before their semi-final win over St Patrick's Dungannon

The MacRory Cup and the McLarnon Cup are to be shared between the 2020 finalists after plans to reschedule the final were shelved.

The deciders had been pencilled in for 9 October, having initially been due to take place on their traditional date of St Patrick's Day.

St Colman's Newry and St Patrick's Maghera will share the MacRory Cup.

St Pius X Magherafelt and Our Lady's and St Patrick's Knock will share the McLarnon Cup.