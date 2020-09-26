Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Eoghan Sands' three points helped Portaferry win a first Down title since 2014

Portaferry denied Ballycran a third successive Down Hurling title by earning a 0-15 to 0-13 win in Saturday's final replay at Ballygalget.

The winners led 0-10 to 0-5 at half-time and then extended that to six before Cran hit seven of the next eight scores to level late in normal time.

But injury-time points from brothers Eoghan and Daithi Sands secured Portaferry's first title since 2014.

Colum McManus pointed eight placed balls for Ballycran.

After Eoghan Sands and McManus swapped early points, Portaferry moved 0-4 to 0-1 ahead with Matthew Conlon's effort splitting further scores from the Sands brothers.

Stuart Martin and Phelim Savage were on target for Ballycran as they cut Portaferry's lead to 0-6 to 0-5 but three Padraig Doran efforts and a Conor Mageean score left four between the sides at the break.

Portaferry looked in control as they increased their advantage to 0-12 to 0-6 after 42 minutes.

However, four McManus frees helped cut the margin to only one with five minutes remaining and while Ronan Blair's free doubled Portaferry's lead, points from play from Scott Nicholson and Liam Savage levelled the game with one minute of normal time left.

At that stage, extra-time time appeared on the cards for the second time in a week but Portaferry somehow regrouped as the Sands brothers popped over two efforts from play in injury-time.

Portaferry's victory earned them a 21st title - five behind Ballycran's record haul.