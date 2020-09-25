Last updated on .From the section Gaelic Games

Donegal will face in Tyrone in the Football League on 18 October before their Ulster Championship contest two weeks later

The GAA has unveiled details of the remaining Football League and Hurling League fixtures.

Monaghan will be the one of the Ulster counties first in action on Saturday 17 October when the host Kerry at Inniskeen in a vital Division One game.

Armagh, Derry, Down and Wicklow also play that day with Donegal's big game against Tyrone the following afternoon.

Matches on 18 October include Antrim's Division 2A Hurling League final against Kerry at Tullamore.

All the Ulster counties involved in the remaining Football League rounds still have work to do to either retain their divisional status or battle for promotion.

Fermanagh battling to avoid Division Two drop

Fermanagh footballers must win their game in Clare on 18 October to retain any hope of avoiding the drop from Division Two.

Ryan McMenamin's side will host Laois in their concluding Division Two game on Saturday 24 October.

At present, Tyrone are in third spot in Division One on six points - two behind leaders Kerry with Galway second on seven points.

Dublin are fourth on six points - behind Tyrone on scoring difference - with Donegal and Monaghan both on five and still facing potential battles to avoid the drop with Mayo on three and Meath already certain of relegation after losing their opening five games.

Division Two is even tighter with only three points separating the top seven teams.

Armagh and Roscommon currently occupy the promotion places on seven points - one ahead of Cavan with Westmeath and Laois both two points off the pace.

Clare are Kildare have four points with Fermanagh propping up the table on two.

Armagh's final games pit them at home to Roscommon and away to Clare.

Lenny Harbinson's Antrim side could clinch promotion from Division Four in Portglenone on Saturday, 24 October

Cavan conclude their Division Two campaign with an away trip to Kildare followed by their home contest with Roscommon.

The picture in Division Three is a little clearly with Cork looking odds on for promotion after winning their opening five games and their resumption seeing them host pointless Louth on 17 October.

Down currently occupy their second promotion place on seven points with their scoring difference giving them the edge over Longford.

On the face of it, the Mournemen have a favourable concluding two fixtures as they host relegation-threatened Leitrim on 17 October before a concluding trip to seemingly doomed Louth.

Rory Gallagher's Derry have five points from five games and will need Down to slip up in addition to beating Longford at home and Offaly away to have any hope of snatching promotion.

Antrim, meanwhile, will secure promotion from Division Four if they win in Wicklow on 17 October and also beat Waterford in Portglenone on 24 October.